HOTEL PARAÍSO Comes to Teatro das Figuras in March

There is a contract everyone must sign before coming in. I hope you brought your ID. Please select your emotional nationality and the constitution of your inner country. Specify your mental age, status, mythological class. If you match what's expected from you, you will be allowed to enter Paradise Hotel.

Do you mind if I start? This is just a place for reprogramming. Let's demystify some personality codes: what is your first human memory? (...) You are now ready to enter. Welcome X.

Credits:

Creation and direction: SillySeason (Cátia Tomé, Ivo Saraiva e Silva and Ricardo Teixeira)

Interpretation: Ana Moreira, Cátia Tomé, Ivo saraiva e Silva, Paula Erra, Rafael Carvalho, Ricardo Teixeira e Vítor Silva Costa

Video: João Cristóvão Leitão

Scenography: SillySeason

Costumes and props: SillySeason, Inês Ariana

Music: Ricardo Remédio

Movement support: Rodrigo Teixeira

Light design: Paulo Santos

Light operation: Ema Brito

Production: Inês Pinto

Press office: Élia Teixeira, João Pedro Amaral

Graphic design: Rui Miguel Rodrigues

Photography: Alípio Padilha

Coproduction: Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias, Teatro das Figuras and Teatro Feiticeiro do Norte

Coproduction residency: O Espaço do Tempo

Apoios: Causas Comuns, Guilherme Cossul, Patrícia Henriques Shoes, Teatro Cão Solteiro, Teatro do Eléctrico, Rua das Gaivotas 6

Acknowledgments: Nuno Patrício Mendes

The SillySeason Collective is a strure financed by the Direção-Geral das Artes.

Duration: 120 minutes

Age: > 16

Prices: € 10,00; under 30: € 5,00; 50% discunt for reduced mobility

