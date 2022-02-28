HOTEL PARAÍSO Comes to Teatro das Figuras in March
The performance is on 12 March 2022.
There is a contract everyone must sign before coming in. I hope you brought your ID. Please select your emotional nationality and the constitution of your inner country. Specify your mental age, status, mythological class. If you match what's expected from you, you will be allowed to enter Paradise Hotel.
Do you mind if I start? This is just a place for reprogramming. Let's demystify some personality codes: what is your first human memory? (...) You are now ready to enter. Welcome X.
Credits:
Creation and direction: SillySeason (Cátia Tomé, Ivo Saraiva e Silva and Ricardo Teixeira)
Interpretation: Ana Moreira, Cátia Tomé, Ivo saraiva e Silva, Paula Erra, Rafael Carvalho, Ricardo Teixeira e Vítor Silva Costa
Video: João Cristóvão Leitão
Scenography: SillySeason
Costumes and props: SillySeason, Inês Ariana
Music: Ricardo Remédio
Movement support: Rodrigo Teixeira
Light design: Paulo Santos
Light operation: Ema Brito
Production: Inês Pinto
Press office: Élia Teixeira, João Pedro Amaral
Graphic design: Rui Miguel Rodrigues
Photography: Alípio Padilha
Coproduction: Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias, Teatro das Figuras and Teatro Feiticeiro do Norte
Coproduction residency: O Espaço do Tempo
Apoios: Causas Comuns, Guilherme Cossul, Patrícia Henriques Shoes, Teatro Cão Solteiro, Teatro do Eléctrico, Rua das Gaivotas 6
Acknowledgments: Nuno Patrício Mendes
The SillySeason Collective is a strure financed by the Direção-Geral das Artes.
Duration: 120 minutes
Age: > 16
Prices: € 10,00; under 30: € 5,00; 50% discunt for reduced mobility
Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/56119/hotel-paraiso.aspx.