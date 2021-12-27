Ballet Español De Múrcia presents Flamenco Passion and The Hidden Face Of The Mediterranean on January 14, 2022.

Flamenco Passion

A great "flamenco painting" where performances of high level and artistic level, dancing different styles, will end with a flamenco party. The characters come and go showing their feelings to the rhythm of the music, choreographies with lots of movement, color and dynamism. The passion for flamenco from the point of view of performers and spectators who live the Flamenco - Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Choreography: Matilde Rubio / Carmen Coy

Live muisc - Oscar Gallardo: guitar; Miguel Orengo: Percussion; Irene Carrión: Cante; Antonio Guirao: Palmas

Dancers: Carmen Coy / Artista convidada, Cristina Martínez, Maria del Angel Martínez, Belen Gómez, Amor Cánovas, Maria Gómez, Elena Ros, Noemí Jordán, Jose Molina, Jose Cánovas, Angel Navarro, Ciro Ortín, David Simón, Alejandro Mármol, Santiago Herranz

The Hidden Face Of The Mediterranean

Show born from an idea of Matilde Rubio about original music by Joan Albert Amargós. It pays homage to the Mediterranean, as a source of inspiration for Spanish dance and flamenco.

The Mediterranean Sea bears the imprint of the brave peoples who have survived the centuries.

All cultures have created a particular identity in this region, which is handed down from generation to generation. This show brings together the memory of civilizations that worshiped their Mediterranean God who nurtured, protected and united over the centuries. We find pride, courage, sensuality and grace, through the music that is transmitted to us by the sound of the wind, waves, sand... the heat of the sun.

Direction: Carmen Rubio / Matilde Rubio

Executive Assistant: Inés Hellín

Technical direction: Antonio Gonzálvez

Costumes: Matilde Rubio; José Zutira "Pepón"; Begoña Cervera

Lighting: Antonio González

Prices: Front stalls: 28,50€; Back stalls: 27,50€

Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/56006/passion-flamenca.aspx.