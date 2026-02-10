SUL International Performing Arts Festival Set for Spring in Costa da Caparica

🎭 NEW! Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The SUL – Internacional Festival de Artes Performativas is scheduled to take place in Costa da Caparica and Trafaria, Portugal, from April 7 through April 12, 2026. The festival, now in its second year, focuses on contemporary performing arts with particular emphasis on documentary theatre and socially engaged performance work.

Programmed by the Hotel Europa theatre company, SUL’s 2026 edition will present a series of live performances, workshops, concerts and public talks designed to engage audiences with themes such as collective memory, democracy, colonialism and societal resistance. Shows are staged across multiple venues in the Costa da Caparica and Trafaria region, including community spaces and theatre halls.

Tickets for the festival are free, but advance reservation is required due to limited seating capacity at certain venues, festival organizers said. Reservations are handled through the festival’s official website and partner ticketing platforms, and attendees are encouraged to book early to secure entry. Detailed schedule and event locations can be found on the Hotel Europa website.

The 2026 edition of SUL aims to expand its reach within the performing arts community by offering a mix of local and international artistic work. The festival includes both indoor presentations and outdoor engagements, fostering dialogue between artists and the public. Performances often include elements of music, movement and interdisciplinary expression beyond traditional theatre formats.