Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Lacy Knightly - LET IT GO: A Burlesque Tribute to FROZEN - Alberta Rose Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Hiszczynskyj - DAMN YANKEES - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zachary Centers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre in the Grove
Best Dance Production
BOOKLOVER'S BURLESQUE - Alberta Rose Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Karlyn love - DAMN YANKEES - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Annie Kehoe and Blaine Palmer - ORANGE FLOWER WATER - 100 Lives Repertory
Best Ensemble
DAMN YANKEES - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kristeen Willis - WAITRESS - Broadway Rose Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Billy Thompson - WAITRESS - Broadway Rose Theatre
Best Musical
WAITRESS - Broadway Rose Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
THE STORYTELLER - Artist Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Leif norby - DAMN YANKEES - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Brooke Totman - ORANGE FLOWER WATER - 100 Lives Repertory
Best Play
ORANGE FLOWER WATER - 100 Lives Repertory
Best Production of an Opera
WAKING THE WITCH - Renegade opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zachary Centers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre in the Grove
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Moen - WAITRESS - Broadway Rose Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Grant Goldman - BONNIE & CLYDE - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Benjamin Tissell - WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Center Stage
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Rose Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre in the Grove
