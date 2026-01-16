Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Portland Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lacy Knightly - LET IT GO: A Burlesque Tribute to FROZEN - Alberta Rose Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Hiszczynskyj - DAMN YANKEES - Clackamas Repertory Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zachary Centers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre in the Grove



Best Dance Production

BOOKLOVER'S BURLESQUE - Alberta Rose Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Karlyn love - DAMN YANKEES - Clackamas Repertory Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Annie Kehoe and Blaine Palmer - ORANGE FLOWER WATER - 100 Lives Repertory



Best Ensemble

DAMN YANKEES - Clackamas Repertory Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kristeen Willis - WAITRESS - Broadway Rose Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Billy Thompson - WAITRESS - Broadway Rose Theatre



Best Musical

WAITRESS - Broadway Rose Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

THE STORYTELLER - Artist Repertory Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Leif norby - DAMN YANKEES - Clackamas Repertory Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Brooke Totman - ORANGE FLOWER WATER - 100 Lives Repertory



Best Play

ORANGE FLOWER WATER - 100 Lives Repertory



Best Production of an Opera

WAKING THE WITCH - Renegade opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zachary Centers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre in the Grove



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Moen - WAITRESS - Broadway Rose Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Grant Goldman - BONNIE & CLYDE - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Benjamin Tissell - WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Center Stage



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Rose Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre in the Grove

