 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Portland Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Lacy Knightly - LET IT GO: A Burlesque Tribute to FROZEN - Alberta Rose Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Hiszczynskyj - DAMN YANKEES - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zachary Centers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre in the Grove

Best Dance Production
BOOKLOVER'S BURLESQUE - Alberta Rose Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Karlyn love - DAMN YANKEES - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Annie Kehoe and Blaine Palmer - ORANGE FLOWER WATER - 100 Lives Repertory

Best Ensemble
DAMN YANKEES - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kristeen Willis - WAITRESS - Broadway Rose Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Billy Thompson - WAITRESS - Broadway Rose Theatre

Best Musical
WAITRESS - Broadway Rose Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
THE STORYTELLER - Artist Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Leif norby - DAMN YANKEES - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Brooke Totman - ORANGE FLOWER WATER - 100 Lives Repertory

Best Play
ORANGE FLOWER WATER - 100 Lives Repertory

Best Production of an Opera
WAKING THE WITCH - Renegade opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zachary Centers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre in the Grove

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Moen - WAITRESS - Broadway Rose Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Grant Goldman - BONNIE & CLYDE - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Benjamin Tissell - WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Portland Center Stage

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Rose Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre in the Grove

Winners can download graphics here.


Need more Portland Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos