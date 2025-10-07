WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Comes to Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall in January 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for Water for Elephants, a New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway musical, will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m.

The national tour engagement will open the 2025–2026 Broadway at the Buddy Holly Hall Series, with performances running January 16–18, 2026 at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

After losing everything, a young man jumps aboard a passing train and joins a traveling circus, discovering friendship, love, and redemption beneath the big top. Seen through the eyes of his older self, Water for Elephants is a sweeping story of second chances and the courage to begin again at any age.

Based on Sara Gruen’s best-selling novel, the Broadway adaptation features a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and a score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux). The tour is directed by Ryan Emmons, re-creating the original Broadway direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

The production features circus design by Shana Carroll (The 7 Fingers), choreography by Jesse Robb and Carroll, scenic design by Takeshi Kata (Clyde’s), costume design by David I. Reynoso (Sleep No More), and lighting design by Bradley King (Hadestown).

Water for Elephants earned multiple honors including Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction, Sound Design, Fight Choreography, and Puppetry, as well as Outer Critics Circle and Chita Rivera Awards. The Original Broadway Cast Recording is available via Ghostlight Records on CD and digital platforms.

Tickets will be available at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.org, or by calling 806-792-8339. Group discounts for ten or more are available at Groups@ATGuild.org.