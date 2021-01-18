Triangle Productions Presents ERMA BOMBECK: At Wit's End
The production is streaming January 28 – February 13.
From the writers of the smash hit Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins comes a comic look at one of our country's most beloved voices, who captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, "If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?" Discover the story behind America's beloved humorist who championed women's lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place of all - the truth
Featuring Helen Raptis (AM NW Host) as Erma Bombeck
Helen has been seen on triangle productions! stage in such shows as Juicy Tomatoes, 5 Lesbians Eating Quiche, Sordid Lives, I'll Eat You Last, and Next Fall.
Directed by Donald Horn
Costume, set, props by Donald Horn
Stage Manager - Jason Coffey
Videographer - David Kinder/Kinder Pics
COVID-19 Safety!
This show will be streamed per Governor Brown's COVID-19 restrictions.
Play is being produced with permission from Concord Theatrical/Samuel French NY NY
*Fiveohm.tv is a New York-based production company seeking to find ways to keep audiences engaged and help theatres continue to produce content.
January 28 - February 13
Admission: $15.00 for 24-hour viewing
[buy tickets in advance - start viewing on January 28]
TICKETS and VIEWING: https://www.fiveohm.tv/triangle-productions/at-wits-end