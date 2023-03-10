Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tony-Winning Play THE INHERITANCE Comes To Portland This April

This epic play in two parts arrives in Portland, Oregon April 6

Mar. 10, 2023  

Tony-Winning Play THE INHERITANCE Comes To Portland This April

Triangle Productions presents "The Inheritance," the sprawling two-part play about gay culture in the wake of the AIDS epidemic, won the Tony Award for best play, making Matthew López the first Latino playwright to win the award. Part 1 runs April 6-17 and Part 2 runs June 1-17.

Decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic, THE INHERITANCE tells the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America. Eric Glass is a political activist engaged to his writer boyfriend, Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives-an older man and a younger one-their future suddenly becomes uncertain as they begin to chart divergent paths.

Inspired by E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End, THE INHERITANCE is an epic examination of survival, healing, class divide, and what it means to call a place home.

For more information visit www.trianglepro.org or call 503-239-5919.




Review: WHERE WE BELONG at Portland Center Stage Photo
Review: WHERE WE BELONG at Portland Center Stage
Madeline Sayet’s sweeping and poetic one-person play WHERE WE BELONG tells the story of Achokayis, a Mohegan theatre-maker, who in 2015 moves to England to get her PhD in Shakespeare. It deals with issues that we as a country have actively worked to avoid talking about, or at least to relegate them to the past, even when their impacts are ongoing.
Portland Center Stage Sets 2023-2024 Season Featuring HAIR, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO Photo
Portland Center Stage Sets 2023-2024 Season Featuring HAIR, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME & More
Portland Center Stage has revealed its 2023-2024 Season. The eight-play lineup kicks off in September with a mix of spectacular, fierce, and engaging plays offering a thrilling balance of beloved classics, iconic music, and vibrant stories that all investigate our current moment. 
Review: YOUNG AMERICANS at Portland Center Stage Photo
Review: YOUNG AMERICANS at Portland Center Stage
YOUNG AMERICANS a quiet contemplative sort of play. It asks you to reflect on a question -- What does it mean to be an American? -- that has no definitive answer in a way that takes a wide variety of perspectives into account.
CMNWs POETRY IN MUSIC 2023 Summer Festival Set For This June and July Photo
CMNW's POETRY IN MUSIC 2023 Summer Festival Set For This June and July
Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) has announced its 53rd consecutive annual summer festival spanning the Portland metro region for five weeks from June 24 to July 29. Themed Poetry in Music, Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim have created a festival celebrating the confluence of these art forms, with artists and repertoire carefully curated with an eye toward the poetry in chamber music.

More Hot Stories For You


Portland Center Stage Sets 2023-2024 Season Featuring HAIR, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME & MorePortland Center Stage Sets 2023-2024 Season Featuring HAIR, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME & More
March 8, 2023

Portland Center Stage has revealed its 2023-2024 Season. The eight-play lineup kicks off in September with a mix of spectacular, fierce, and engaging plays offering a thrilling balance of beloved classics, iconic music, and vibrant stories that all investigate our current moment. 
CMNW's POETRY IN MUSIC 2023 Summer Festival Set For This June and JulyCMNW's POETRY IN MUSIC 2023 Summer Festival Set For This June and July
March 2, 2023

Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) has announced its 53rd consecutive annual summer festival spanning the Portland metro region for five weeks from June 24 to July 29. Themed Poetry in Music, Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim have created a festival celebrating the confluence of these art forms, with artists and repertoire carefully curated with an eye toward the poetry in chamber music.
triangle productions! Continues its PDX Pride Reading Seriestriangle productions! Continues its PDX Pride Reading Series
March 1, 2023

triangle productions! is continuing its PDX Pride Reading Series. Receiving an NEA grant is allowing us to produce five different play readings of LGBTQ plays produced in Oregon from 1970-1987. The first openly LGBTQ play ever produced here in Oregon was in 1971 at PSU – the play was Boys In The Band.
The Judy Kafoury Center For Youth Arts Set To Open This SpringThe Judy Kafoury Center For Youth Arts Set To Open This Spring
February 24, 2023

Northwest Children's Theater (NWCT) is moving to Broadway! The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, lovingly called The Judy,  is located at 1000 Broadway in downtown Portland, across the street from the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. The Judy will welcome families back to the heart of our city, expand NWCT's mission, and guarantee a magical, inviting space for every child to grow, dream, and develop essential life skills.
Photos: First Look at NUREYEV'S EYES at Good TheaterPhotos: First Look at NUREYEV'S EYES at Good Theater
February 24, 2023

Directed by James Noel Hoban, the production will star Joseph Bearor as Jamie Wyeth and Michael Grew as Rudolf Nureyev, and feature a set by James Noel Hoban and Craig Robinson, props by Annon Bill, costume design by Michelle Handley, lighting design by Iain Odlin, and stage management by Michael Lynch. Check out a first look in the photos here!
share