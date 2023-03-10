Tony-Winning Play THE INHERITANCE Comes To Portland This April

Triangle Productions presents "The Inheritance," the sprawling two-part play about gay culture in the wake of the AIDS epidemic, won the Tony Award for best play, making Matthew López the first Latino playwright to win the award. Part 1 runs April 6-17 and Part 2 runs June 1-17.

Decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic, THE INHERITANCE tells the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America. Eric Glass is a political activist engaged to his writer boyfriend, Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives-an older man and a younger one-their future suddenly becomes uncertain as they begin to chart divergent paths.

Inspired by E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End, THE INHERITANCE is an epic examination of survival, healing, class divide, and what it means to call a place home.

For more information visit www.trianglepro.org or call 503-239-5919.