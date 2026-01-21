Third Rail Repertory Theatre to Stage Sam Holcroft's A MIRROR in 2026

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Third Rail Repertory Theatre will present A Mirror by Sam Holcroft, directed by Company Member Isaac Lamb, running February 27 - March 15, 2026. This production marks one of the first American runs of the play following wildly popular runs at the Almeida Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre in London. Leif Norby and Jonathan Thompson.

About the Play: We cordially invite you to the wedding of Leyla and Joel, being held in accordance with this country's constitutional edicts. The ceremony will begin once all the guests have arrived. Please be aware: at the time of the signal, a transformation will occur. This performance is being staged without a license from the Ministry.



Welcome to Sam Holcroft's A Mirror: a meta-theatrical, multi-layered exploration of censorship and storytelling that twists, excavates, and turns inside out your expectations of what's coming next.

Cast: Leif Norby, Jonathan Thompson, Joshua Weinstein, and Kushi Beauchamp