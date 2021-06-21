The Theatre Company Announces THE BROKEN HEART SPREAD By Claire Willett

After 15 months of strategizing, planning, and pivoting, The Theatre Company has announced the first film in a series of six: The Broken Heart Spread by Claire Willett. This film is a part of The Playwright Initiative: Solo Works - a robust commissioning series featuring six exciting playwrights turned screenwriters for this specific moment in time.

Claire Willett's The Broken Heart Spread is a deep dive into the world of modern tarot card reading. Over the course of a single day in the life of Delphine (DeLanna Studi) - a modern witch whose tools range from quartz crystals and dried lavender to a laptop and iPhone - we meet seven women at seven different personal thresholds, all looking to the wisdom of the tarot for guidance in matters of the heart. From a nervous teenage girl about to go on her first date, to a megawatt movie star looking for answers, to Delphine's own wife as she takes charge of a family crisis, the tarot cards open doors for each of the women - and Delphine herself - to write the next chapter of their own story.

Artistic Director, Jen Rowe, recalls the journey of page to stage with Claire's piece as a "...thrill to see it all come together during the pandemic. From emailed script drafts to a zoom workshop to a zoom rehearsal to having DeLanna join the team to partnering with Psychic Sister and filming in person at their location, it has been a joy to have Claire's words reinforce the human experience in empowering, accepting, loving ways. It's truly a gem that got me through and I can't wait for it to be the first in our series we get to share."

Psychic Sister is the found space and partner that TTC has chosen as the location for The Broken Heart Spread. Located in NE Alberta in the heart of the Alberta Arts District, this female-owned metaphysical shop is the perfect location for any modern witch story. Director, Brandon Woolley, mentions that "Partnering with an inspiring space like Psychic Sister and having DeLanna Studi inhabit Claire's protagonist was a dream." Studi is not only the lead actor in The Broken Heard Spread, but is also the screenwriter for the next play in The Playwright Initiative series. Catch her film Capax Infiniti later this fall.

The Broken Heart Spread will be released via Stellar, on July 23rd and will run for one month until August 22nd. Multiple ticketing options are available including early access to the premier with interactive lobby and chat functions or simply catch the film on your own time through Video on Demand. Tickets start at just $20, or sign up for the full package of all 6 films at a discounted rate as a subscriber starting at $100. More information available at thetheatreco.org.