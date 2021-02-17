Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Afro-Futurist, Sci-Fi Audio Thriller PROTOCOL: Episode 1 Debuts March 9

Helmed by Portland-based artist Phil Johnson.

Feb. 17, 2021  

The latest release from the PCS Remix: Original Works series is a venture into the world of audio, with the Afro-futurist, sci-fi thriller PROTOCOL: Episode 1. Conceived and created by Portland-based, multi-disciplinary artist Phil Johnson, the project is a pilot episode for a podcast series Johnson plans to release at a later date.

PROTOCOL: Episode 1 will be launched on March 9 at 7:30 p.m., with a listening party and live Q&A with the artistic team. Following the release, the episode will be available for listening through April 4. Tickets are free and can be reserved at pcs.org/protocol.

PROTOCOL: Episode 1 was written by Johnson, Bobby R. Bermea, Tyharra Cozier, and Ashley Song Mellinger. Bermea, Cozier, and Mellinger will also star in the show, alongside Kayla Kelly, Victor Mack, Julana Torres, and Ken Yoshikawa. They're joined by sound designer Sharath Patel, composer Derek Graham, dramaturg Kamilah Bush, and stage manager Kristen Mun.

"My goal was to expand the audio genre and create something unique, yet reminiscent of the way folks used to gather around the radio for their weekly audio dramas. This new genre I define as 'audiotography,' the amalgamation of cinematography and podcasting," Johnson said.

"The pilot of PROTOCOL was conceived with a group of futurists and sci-fi genre benders of color, who were poised with the task of writing a script outside the normal clichés of race and gender - to create a piece of art that not only looks forward through technology, but through ideology as well," he continued.

PROTOCOL: EPISODE 1
When an unexpected tragedy befalls the crew aboard space cruiser Elegua IV, they are thrust into a thrilling mystery which threatens their mission to preserve humanity. This science fiction audio experience traverses multiple times, dimensions, and galaxies. Immerse yourself in the pilot episode of PROTOCOL, a new podcast which explores how the systems we trust may not always be on our side.


