TOOTSIE and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Added to 2022-23 Broadway Season at The Bank Of America Performing Arts Center

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, has announced that TOOTSIE, the laugh-out-loud comedy musical, will join the 2022-2023 Broadway in Thousand Oaks Series along with the Add-On production of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. The 2022-2023 Broadway Season now includes the following touring productions:

FOUR-SHOW SERIES:

• FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, March 9-12, 2023

• ANASTASIA, April 27-30, 2023

• CATS, May 11-14, 2023

• TOOTSIE, May 30-June 3, 2023

SERIES ADD-ON:

• R.E.S.P.E.C.T., January 9, 2023

Season tickets for the Broadway Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com. Information about each recently announced Broadway production can be found below.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

January 9, 2023

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The elevated concert experience brings a community together with timeless music that speaks to the complicated human condition, honoring the impassioned and transcendent music of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriter.

Rejoice while you are taken on an intimate musical odyssey guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat and dancing! The production journeys through Aretha Franklin's courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph starring a live band, supreme vocalists and a night full of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

TOOTSIE

May 30-June 3, 2023

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek.

BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office are the only official sources for tickets in the 2022-2023 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.