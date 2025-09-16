THE GROWN-UPS by by Skylar Fox to be Presented at Sunstone Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunstone Theatre Company will present The Grown-Ups by Skylar Fox and Simone Henriques from September 26th through 28th at 7:00pm. Willamette Boulevard, Portland, OR 97217. Tickets are $16-20 and can be purchased at sunstonetheatre.org. The show runs for 90 minutes with no intermission.

The reading will be directed by Roman Sanchez and features a celebrated cast including Aidan Brown (Lukas), Mia Torres (Cassie), Samantha Blaine (Becca), Gaby Cefalu (Maeve) and Cole Pearson (Aidan). Stage managed by Sydney Monroe. Technical support provided by Jo and Derek Lane. Produced by David Stephens.

The campers are finally asleep, and the lake is quiet. Time for a beer, a s'more, maybe a scary story. But just beyond the firelight, the world is burning hotter. The push alerts don't stop. The violence keeps inching closer. The Grown-Ups follows a group of summer camp counselors trying to shape the leaders of tomorrow while tomorrow itself feels threatened by political violence, fear, and uncertainty. Produced in response to the world we are living in right now, the play asks: how do we protect young people from the chaos they're inheriting? What traditions are worth holding onto, and which must be broken open? And how do we rise to meet the moment when the moment feels impossible?

"The headlines of the past week left me confused, feeling small, and the best way I know how to respond is through art. This play is urgent and political. We need this story to start ideating how we move forward as a community, as young people, and as a country." - David Stephens, Artistic Director

Roman Sanchez is a theatre producer, director, and educator holding an MFA from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University. His professional experience spans roles at Yale Cabaret, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the California Arts Council, Lime Arts Productions, Teatro Espejo, Dell'Arte International, the California State Summer School for the Arts, the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, and TheatreWorkers Project. Roman has been recognized as a Princess Grace Honoraria recipient and with the Kennedy Center's National Arts Impact Award, the Herb Alpert Theatre Award, and the Dexter Wood Luke Prize.

Sunstone Theatre is a community-driven organization dedicated to empowering emerging theatre artists through professional, paid opportunities across all aspects of production. Founded in 2024, Sunstone has produced work of, by, and for young theatremakers including audience-loved Alyse in Wonderland, Becoming: An Evening of Student Written Theatre, and Romeo & Juliet.