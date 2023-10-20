THE GIN GAME Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company This Month

After a successful run in March 2023 Lakewood Theatre Company will once again be staging again its production of The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn on its Side Door Stage with seven performances from October 27 through November 5, 2023.

Performance times are Friday October 27, Thursday November 2, and Friday November 3 at 7:00 PM. There will also be 2:00 PM matinees on Saturday October 28, Sunday October 29, Saturday November 4, and Sunday November 5.

Directed by Nancy McDonald, The Gin Game tells the story of Fonsia Dorsey (Lisa Knox), a woman in her twilight years now residing in a retirement home. Fonsia's loneliness is interrupted by the surly charm of fellow resident Weller Marin (Mark Pierce) who teaches her how to play gin. As they seemingly become close over the shuffle of cards, much is revealed about their regret-filled lives.

The New York Times called the play "a thoroughly entertaining lesson in the fine art of theatrical finesse. The closest thing the theatre offers to a duel at 10 paces."

Lisa Knox plays Fonsia Dorsey, a prim and proper elderly woman who appears to be a fragile victim, abandoned by everyone she loves, but appearances can be deceiving, and the truth is eventually revealed. Knox’s recent credits at Lakewood include Bertha in Boeing Boeing, Miss Skillon in See How They Run, Mrs. Harcourt in Anything Goes, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Miss folliet foulkes in Murder on the Nile, Sister Mary Lazarus in Sister Act, Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show, and Gussie in The Ghost of David Belasco.

Playing Weller Marin, a deeply angry man who sees life in terms of winning and losing is veteran actor Mark Pierce. Mark appeared at Lakewood as Santa in Elf, the Musical in both 2021 and 2022. He also is remembered for his standout performance as Benjamin Franklin in the musical 1776.

Ticket prices are $20 for all seats. Contact the Lakewood Theatre Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2271335®id=83&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lakewood-center.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Lakewood Theatre Company’s Side Door Stage is located in the Community Meeting Room at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. Light food, snacks, and beverages are available to purchase before and during the show.