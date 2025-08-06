THE BOOK OF MORMON Will Return to Peoria in December 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Guild has announced that THE BOOK OF MORMON will return to Peoria December 2–3, 2025 as part of the 25–26 Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series.

Back by popular demand, this hit production will open the 2025–2026 season at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at the Peoria Civic Center. Group savings are available for parties of ten or more by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography by Parker and Casey Nicholaw. The creative team includes Scott Pask (set design), Ann Roth (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Brian Ronan (sound design), Josh Marquette (hair design), Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus (orchestrations), and Carrie Gardner (casting).

Since its Broadway debut in 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful musicals in history, winning nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. International productions have garnered more than 30 major awards and broken box office records in cities worldwide, including New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and beyond.

Single tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 12 at 10:00 a.m. at BroadwayInPeoria.com and PeoriaCivicCenter.com.