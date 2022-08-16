Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BOOK OF MORMON Single Tickets On-Sale August 23 For The Morris Center

Single tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 23 at 10 a.m.

Aug. 16, 2022 Â 
Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record-breaking one-week run in 2016 returns to South Bend for a limited engagement October 14-15 at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

Single tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Morris Performing Arts Center box office (211 N. Michigan Street), by visiting BroadwayInSouthBend.com or MorrisCenter.org, or by calling
1-574-235-9190. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by two-time Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETWORKS PRESENTATIONS (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com

For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com.

Please note: BroadwayInSouthBend.com and The Morris PAC Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 22-23 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.





