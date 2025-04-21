THE ADDAMS FAMILY National Tour Comes To The Granada Theatre In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild willÂ present the magnificently macabre hit musical that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY. This production is part of the 24â€“25 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series and will take the Granada Theatre stage May 6â€“7, 2025.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.Â

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.Â

Tickets to THE ADDAMS FAMILY are available at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, GranadaSB.org or by calling 805-899-2222. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

