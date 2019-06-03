Puppeteers For Fears Returns To Seattle

After months of sold-out performances in the theater mecca of Ashland, Puppeteers for Fears, Oregon's only dedicated puppet musical horror troupe, bring its original show, Cattle Mutilation: the Musical!, to Seattle for a highly-anticipated two-night run at The Columbia City Theater on Wed., July 17 and Thu., July 18 as part of its 2019 west coast tour. It is the company's first trip back to Seattle since it's sold-out Seattle run of Cthulhu: the Musical! in summer of 2017.

Equal parts rock band, and comedic powerhouse, Puppeteers for Fears have sold out theaters up and down the west coast with witty writing, electrifying acting, and anthemic original songs. Last summer's sold-out west coast tour of Cthulhu: the Musical! was written up as "epic, original performance art," and "some next-level puppet stuff," in publications like Bloody Disgusting, Syfy Wire, The Portland Mercury, and Broadway World.

"Our last time in Seattle was one of the highlights of an already amazing tour," says PFF Artistic Director, Josh Gross. "We've been getting emails asking us to come back ever since, and we can't wait to show everyone what we've cooked up since then. This show is epically bonkers in the comedy department, and has the catchiest soundtrack we've ever written."

The play tells the story of a sasquatch hunter and a sasquatch, both of whom are abducted by extraterrestrials and subjected to kooky medical experiments on a U.F.O. Imagine the sci-fi camp of Plan 9 From Outer Space, paired with the bawdy comedy of Avenue Q and the pop hooks of spage-age rock and roll.

Far from the lo-fi puppet show stereotype, the production features a full cast of five actors with elaborate custom-made puppets, a full-rock band, and projected multimedia backgrounds.

The music for Cattle Mutilation: The Musical will be performed live by up-and-coming Medford indie-pop group Derek Deon and the Vaungs, (Derek Deon on guitar, Dylan James Vaughn on bass, Helen-Thea Thomas on keyboards, and Josh Gross on drums), and the original soundtrack will be available for purchase at all performances.

"I guarantee you've never seen anything like Puppeteers for Fears before," says Deon.

After the performance the company will continue to take the production on its month-long west coast tour.

Cattle Mutilation: The Musical was written and composed by Josh Gross, and directed by Katy Curtis and Thomas Witt. It stars Reece Bredl, Hunter Prutch, Lauren Taylor, Alex Giorgi, and Forrest Gilpin. Music will be performed by up-and-coming indie-rock darlings, Derek Deon and the Vaughns, who will also perform a brief opening set of their original material in place of recorded house music before the show. The cast soundtrack will be available for purchase at all performances.

Run time is approximately ninety minutes with an intermission. Free-to-use press photos are attached along with the link to an embeddable teaser video. Complete performance dates and ticketing info is available below.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You