Play On Shakespeare Announces October 2020 Calendar Of Events

Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare through translation and adaptation, today announces their October 2020 calendar.

Play On Shakespeare's mission is to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance for theatre professionals, students, teachers, and audiences by engaging with contemporary translations and adaptations. In the fall of 2015, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced a new commissioning program called Play on! 36 playwrights translate Shakespeare. The project was simple yet enthusiastically ambitious in its original conception: to commission 36 playwrights to translate 39 plays attributed to Shakespeare into contemporary, modern English over the course of three years. The group of playwrights commissioned by the project included at least 51 percent women and writers of color. In its three-year tenure at OSF, Play on! worked with nearly 1,000 actors, directors, stage managers and producers on nearly 80 readings, workshops, productions and demonstrations in 19 different cities, collaborating with 24 different theatres and academic institutions around the world.



Play on! was energized by its overwhelming scope and success, and the project's producing team secured funding to form their own new, not-for-profit company. On January 1, 2019, they established Play On Shakespeare. Their first endeavor as a new organization saw them producing the Play On Festival in New York City- a series of staged readings of all 39 commissioned translations in an action-packed 33 days. The festival engaged hundreds of artists and was produced in partnership with Classic Stage Company and Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Two River Theater and NAATCO present Romeo and Juliet [Part 2 with Q+A]

October 1 @ 4:00PM PT / 7:00PM ET

Last year, Two River Theater announced a partnership with Off-Broadway's NAATCO (National Asian American Theatre Company) and their Artistic Director Mia Katigbak (Two River's I Remember Mama). Two River is also working on an ambitious project to produce a festival built around Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. As part of that project, Two River plans to produce, in partnership with NAATCO, this modern verse translation of the Shakespeare classic by South Korean playwright, Hansol Jung (Wild Goose Dreams, Cardboard Piano). The translation was originally commissioned by Oregon Shakespeare Festival as part of Play on! 36 playwrights translate Shakespeare.

Stream via Two River Theater's YouTube page



1623 Theatre Company presents Much Ado About Nothing

October 5, 12, 19 @ 11:30AM PT / 2:30PM ET

Play On Shakespeare's partners at 1623 Theatre Company present the first public reading in the UK of Ranjit Bolt's translation of Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare's comedy about love and deception. Directed by Ben Spiller, 1623's Artistic Director. On October 5, join them in a reading of Act 4; on October 12, join them for a reading of Act 5; on October 19, join them for a reading of the entire play. 1623 Theatre's mission statement: "We are marginalized people working creatively towards social justice with Shakespeare. We do this by making theatre, supporting artists, inspiring learners, engaging communities and championing diversity." There will be a post-show chat with the actors and director after each week's reading.

Stream via Play On Shakespeare's YouTube page



Play On Shakespeare recently appointed Kamilah Long as Managing Director. After she was recruited to Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) by FAIR Manager Sharifa Johka, Kamilah Long worked with the festival for the last 5+ years.

She served in many roles, including Associate Director of Leadership Engagements, Director of Leadership Gifts, and Sr. Director of Individual Giving and Development Operations. Long says, "I believe in paying my dues, working hard, being authentic, showing mutual respect, collaborating and making dreams come true!" During her tenure at OSF, Long managed, organized, launched, and completed OSF's $5.1MM Access for All campaign. As the Senior Director of Individual Giving at OSF, along with the Director of Development, she led strategy and execution for fundraising for the development team and spearheaded the launch of OSF's first ever crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $5MM.

"I am ecstatic to be named incoming Managing Director of Play On Shakespeare and to begin this extraordinary partnership with Lue Douthit, Taylor Bailey, Summer Martin, the POS Board, its artists, and the entire theatre community. I believe in the mission of Play On! and how it wants to engage with the world, what it aims to achieve and its ability to shift the world by shaking things up in such a magnificent and necessary way. This position is a dream come true for me. I am a fan of the work and a fan of the entire POS team and I can't wait to start this new journey with them."

