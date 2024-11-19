News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER At at Northwest Children's Theater

Running November 30 - December 29, 2024 on The Judy (in the Schnitzer Mainstage Theater) at The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts.

By: Nov. 19, 2024
See first look photos of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Northwest Children's Theater!
 
Portland's new family holiday tradition is back! The holiday classic soars off the screen in this LIVE musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn’t feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa’s sleigh from taking flight, it’s up to Rudolph to save Christmas!

Photo Credit: David Kinder of Kinderpics.com

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer




