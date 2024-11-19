Photos: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER At at Northwest Children's Theater

See first look photos of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Northwest Children's Theater!

Portland's new family holiday tradition is back! The holiday classic soars off the screen in this LIVE musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn’t feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa’s sleigh from taking flight, it’s up to Rudolph to save Christmas!