Photos: First Look at Wendy Westerwelle as Bella Abzug in BELLA! BELLA!
Bella is in a hotel bathroom 'hiding out' waiting for the election results of her bid to become a New York Senator.
Check out the first photos of Wendy Westerwelle as Bella Abzug in Bella Bella! opening November 26th at 7:30 pm at The Sanctuary At Sandy Plaza.
Photos below!
The show runs through December 11, 2021. Bella is in a hotel bathroom 'hiding out' waiting for the election results of her bid to become a New York Senator. The stories she has to tell make this an informative and entertaining evening.
Directed by Donald Horn
Stage Manager -Jason Coffey
Lighting by Trevor Sargent
Box Office Paul Floding
Wig Design by See Jane
Tickets: www.trianglepro.org
All COVID-19 protocols are adhered to.
Photo credit: David Kinder