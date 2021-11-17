Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Wendy Westerwelle as Bella Abzug in BELLA! BELLA!

Bella is in a hotel bathroom 'hiding out' waiting for the election results of her bid to become a New York Senator.

Nov. 17, 2021  

Check out the first photos of Wendy Westerwelle as Bella Abzug in Bella Bella! opening November 26th at 7:30 pm at The Sanctuary At Sandy Plaza.

Photos below!

The show runs through December 11, 2021. Bella is in a hotel bathroom 'hiding out' waiting for the election results of her bid to become a New York Senator. The stories she has to tell make this an informative and entertaining evening.

Directed by Donald Horn

Stage Manager -Jason Coffey

Lighting by Trevor Sargent

Box Office Paul Floding

Wig Design by See Jane

All COVID-19 protocols are adhered to.

Photo credit: David Kinder

