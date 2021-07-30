Oregon Symphony Digital Series NOTATIONS Celebrates the Connection Between Culture and Music

Today, Oregon Symphony presents Notations, its newest digital series featuring personal stories and performances that highlight the deep connection between musical expression and culture through the lens of five Oregon musicians. Notations will be released bi-weekly on Thursdays on Oregon Symphony's recently launched digital hub, Studio 125, beginning today.

Every musician's story begins with a first instrument, a first note, a first song that sparked their desire to perform and has carried them through their development as an artist. Notations showcases those stories of origin and shines a light on the rich and complex cultures that have influenced and contributed to the tapestry of music in America. Over the course of five episodes, each artist will share personal details of their ancestry, culture and lived experiences and explore the ways in which those histories permeate their works as musicians. Each episode culminates with a performance that includes Oregon Symphony musicians and reflects those unique perspectives.

"We are excited to showcase the diversity of Oregon artists and the experiences and traditions that influence the work they create," says Scott Showalter, Oregon Symphony President and CEO. "Through digital programs like Notations, Oregon Symphony highlights the intricate cultural fabrics that weave our community together through the power of music."

Notations' five episodes will feature the following musical artists:

1. M. Ward: A prolific folk singer, songwriter and guitarist, M. Ward explores his family's immigration story from Mexico, celebrating his forgotten Mexican-American roots through a memorable musical performance.

2. Keiko Araki: An Oregon Symphony violinist, Keiko Araki shares her experience growing up in Canada and exploring her dual Japanese and Chinese heritage, which deeply shaped her evolution into a famed violinist.

3. Andy Akiho: An avant-garde percussionist and composer, Andy Akiho's musical style has been shaped by the exploration of his Japanese heritage. Andy will perform one of the first songs he ever wrote, and share more about the surroundings that influenced his music.

4. Inés Volgar: With an immigration story that spans Eastern Europe, Venezuela and finally Portland, Inés Volgar's music has always been deeply tied to place. Currently an Oregon Symphony violinist, Inés dedicates a song to her childhood memories in Venezuela.

5. Darrell Grant: A prolific member of the Portland Jazz scene, Darrell Grant explores his story of first arriving in Portland and the impact gentrification has had on Jazz in Portland, and the Black community.

Notations is a continuation of Oregon Symphony's dedication to meaningful and relevant digital programming that follows Essential Sounds, Symphony Storytime and Carlos@18. For more information visit https://www.orsymphony.org/.