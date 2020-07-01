Oregon Shakespeare Festival Launches Streaming Service, Shows on O!

Shows on O! , Oregon Shakespeare Festival's new streaming service, will launch July 2, bringing the first full-length video recordings of OSF plays to living rooms, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and wherever patrons and supporters of live performance theatre are.

Between July 2 and July 22, two of OSF's most popular shows from the 2020 Season lineup- The Copper Children and A Midsummer Night's Dream-will be available to stream online at $15 each for a 48-hour rental.

The Copper Children

(Streaming July 2 - July 15)

By Karen Zacarías. Directed by Shariffa Ali

A forgotten piece of American history echoes conflicts we still struggle with today as actors Caro Zeller, Christopher Salazar, Kate Hurster, and Rex Young play would-be parents whose lives collide when an "orphan train" brings adoptable children to their Arizona town in 1904. This American Revolutions world premiere by Karen Zacarías (Destiny of Desire), which drew rave reviews when it opened, explores the roots of a sensational "Trial of the Century" custody case that stirred Americans into a frenzied debate about children, law, race, class, and religion.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

(Streaming July 9 - July 22)

By William Shakespeare. Directed by Joseph Haj

This uproariously funny, music-filled production-a fan favorite when it opened onstage in February-makes the perfect date-night movie! Beloved OSF actors Royer Bockus, William Thomas Hodgson, Nubia Monks, and Jonathan Luke Stevens star as the magically entangled lovers in this romp through the forest outside Athens, with Daniel T. Parker as Bottom and Lauren Modica as his paramour-under-the-influence, Queen Titania. Director Joseph Haj (Pericles) brings out the laughs in Shakespeare's ode to the many faces of love.

Additional details:

PRICING & HOW TO PURCHASE

Pricing:

• $15 for an on-demand ticket, good for 48 hours. Tickets are available for purchase online anytime during each show's two-week run. You can view the show anytime within 48 hours after purchasing your ticket.

• To purchase a ticket, you will need to create an account on the hosting site, Uscreen, and purchase there. This only takes a few minutes and this account can be used for all show ticket purchases. (You will not need to use an existing OSF account to gain access.)

• After ticket purchase, you will have access to a home page on the Uscreen site where the show video will appear. You will have 48 hours from the time of purchase to watch your video.

VIEWING EXPERIENCE

These aren't trailers or compilations; they're the shows in their entirety with the full cast of OSF actors, filmed on our stages during their short runs earlier this year. Through most of the performance, the cameras are directly in front of the stage, so you'll experience the show as if you're sitting in one of the front rows.

LOOKING AHEAD

Shows on O! heralds a new step into the future of theatre, and plans are already underway for more video offerings in the months and years to come. We hope you'll join with for these two shows, our pilot program...and stay tuned as we develop more video offerings, bringing the joy of OSF to an online audience worldwide.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

• Purchase of one $15 ticket entitles you to view the streaming show for a 48-hour period beginning at the time of your purchase.

• Shows on O! ticket purchases are non-refundable and non-transferrable.

• Shows on O! tickets are purchased through Uscreen, an independent contractor not affiliated with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Purchase is subject to Uscreen's terms and conditions.

• Please see our FAQs (frequently asked questions) below.

FAQs

Do I use my OSF account to purchase Shows on O! tickets?

No. Tickets for Shows on O! are purchased directly from an independent site called Uscreen that OSF has contracted with to host Shows on O! To purchase a Shows on O! ticket, you will be directed to the Uscreen site, where you will need to create an account and pay there (which takes only a few minutes).

What if I have technical difficulties watching Shows on O! streaming on my home device?

Uscreen offers some helpful advice in their Help Center at this link:

https://help.uscreen.tv/hc/en-us/sections/360005833534-Quick-Answers-for-End-Users

What if I have a question that's not answered here?

Please contact OSF at streaming@osfashland.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You