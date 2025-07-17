Oregon Children’s Theatre To Host One-Night Fundraiser Event IMPULSE TO GIVE in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oregon Children’s Theatre (OCT) will present Impulse to Give, a one-night-only live improv comedy show and fundraising event, on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Portland Playhouse. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the performance begins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are now available at octc.org/impulse-to-give, ranging from $75 to $250.

The evening will feature live improv from alumni of the award-winning Impulse teen comedy troupe, as well as interactive opportunities for attendees to “pay to play” in games, win raffle prizes, and participate in a fund-a-need presentation. Directed by Blake Wales and hosted by Jay Flewelling, the cast includes Mary Anderson, Sky Armstrong, Ella Carey, Oliver Chally, Sidra Cohen Mallon, Isaac Ellingson, Ava Gray, Marissa Margolin, Dylan Mojo, Josie Overstreet, Ruth Siviglia, Ethan Thompson, Greta Van Eck, Adam Wick, and Leah Wick.

This event is part of OCT’s ongoing effort to raise $1 million to support its programming pause and long-term strategic planning. Since the campaign was announced in March 2025, the organization has raised nearly $300,000.

“This isn’t just a fundraising event—it’s a lifeline,” said OCT Producing Artistic Director Jenn Hartmann Luck. “We’re celebrating the incredible work of our Impulse alumni while directly supporting our mission to provide paid, high-impact theater programs and professional development for local youth. The funds raised will help OCT build a sustainable path forward through strategic partnerships and community engagement.”

OnPoint Community Credit Union will match all donations made during the event up to $5,000, reinforcing its commitment to education and youth programming across the Pacific Northwest.

“We are honored to share the beginning of a new partnership with OnPoint Community Credit Union,” added Luck. “Their support means a great deal and signals the type of collaboration OCT hopes to cultivate with local businesses moving forward.”

The performance will take place at Portland Playhouse, which has generously donated its venue and performance space. Additional in-kind sponsors include the Oregon Symphony, Binary Brewing, Pastini, the Farrell Family, the Eggert Family, and B+B Print Source.

About Oregon Children’s Theatre

Founded in 1988, Oregon Children’s Theatre is the state’s largest nonprofit professional theater for young audiences and a resident company of Portland’5 Centers for the Arts. OCT serves over two million children, teachers, and families through school-day and weekend performances, year-round classes, in-school workshops, and its Young Professionals mentoring company.