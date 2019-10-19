New Century Players Community Theater presents THE OCTETTE BRIDGE CLUB by P.J. Barry.

On alternate Friday evenings, eight sisters meet to play bridge and gossip. The first act takes place in 1934; the second ten years later during a Halloween bridge party. The youngest sister has come to realize that she may have to alter her connection to her family.

Directed by Karlyn Love

Performances: November 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 7:30pm, November 17, 24 and December 1 at 2:00pm

Venue: Rose Villa Performing Arts Center

13505 SE River Road

Portland, OR 97222

Tickets: General admission $20, Seniors $15, Students $10

Available at the door and online at www.NewCenturyPlayers.org

For more information, call 503-367-2620





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You