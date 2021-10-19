MEAN GIRLS National Tour is Coming to Portland's Keller Auditorium This November

Broadway in Portland has announced the First National Tour of Mean Girls-the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film-will be coming to Keller Auditorium from Wednesday, November 10 through Sunday, November 14 as part of the 2021-2022 Broadway Season. Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy AwardÂ® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy AwardÂ® winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony AwardÂ® winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Tickets are available on-line at www.BroadwayInPortland.com.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naÃ¯ve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

COVID-19 Health and Safety Update - Vaccine and Mask Requirements:

In an effort to protect the health and wellbeing of Broadway in Portland patrons, artists and staff, proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine will be required for entry for all performances.

Patrons unable to be vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative Covid PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance.

Guests unable to be vaccinated due to a medical condition or a closely held religious belief, and children under 12 will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours prior to the performance, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance.

Staff will check for proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid tests at the doors as a condition of entry. Additionally, guests will need to provide photo ID that matches the name on the proof of vaccination. Children without photo ID will need to be accompanied by an adult. Acceptable forms of proof include: CDC or WHO vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Cardholders must be at least two weeks past receiving their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or a single-dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A number of additional safety protocols will be in place in Keller Auditorium include including digital ticketing, rigorous cleaning and disinfection practices, hand sanitation stations and the use of MERV 13 filters for increased filtration.

Masks will be required for all patrons and staff (regardless of vaccination status), except while actively eating or drinking.