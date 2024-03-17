Liverpool Legends' THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE to Play Liberty Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends will be at Liberty Theatre on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7:30pm.

Liverpool Legends are four talented musicians and actors, handpicked by Louise Harrison - sister of George Harrison, to honor her brother's legacy and re-create the band that changed the world forever. Experience the complete history of The Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hits, such as I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You and Twist and Shout. You'll then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane, through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper. And in The End, Come Together and sing and dance to classics like Get Back, Here Comes the Sun and Hey Jude.

This one-of-a-kind Beatles show is narrated by Louise Harrison, and she was an instrumental part of the promotion of The Beatles in the early years. With precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects, Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are watching the real thing! Together, these Four Lads will bring you "The Complete Beatles Experience."

Liverpool Legends was nominated for a Grammy Award for their work on "Fab Fan Memories" - a Beatles Bond and have toured all over the world with sold-out performances in The U.S., Mexico, India, Israel, Ukraine, and South America. They headlined the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA in front of 68,000, the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City where The Beatles performed in 1964, and received national attention when they re-created The Beatles famed 1966 concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

They were chosen over every other Beatles Tribute band in the world by top television and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure) to portray The Beatles.

They performed at The Cavern Club in Liverpool and recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London, and received the Travelers' Choice Award by TripAdvisor in 2023, placing Liverpool Legends in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

Many tribute acts recreate the sound and the harmonies of the Fab Four, but Liverpool Legends takes it one step further. All four band members have mastered the looks, mannerisms, and the thick Liverpool accent, that makes the experience totally authentic. In addition, Liverpool Legends seem to "possess" the personalities of John, George, Paul and Ringo, which make the lighthearted banter with the audience irresistible!

LIVERPOOL LEGENDS online:

http://www.liverpoollegends.com/

https://www.facebook.com/liverpoollegendsofficial/

Liverpool Legends

"The Complete Beatles Experience!"

Date and Time: Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7:30pm

Place: Liberty Theatre| 1203 Commercial, Astoria, OR 97103

Purchase Tickets online at the button below and by phone at Box Office 503-325-5922.

Ticket Prices: $35.00-$55.00.