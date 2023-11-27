Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; AND THEN THEIR WERE NONE Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Standings - 11/27/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mary Smalley Acuff, Jennifer Rodrigues Gallegos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 27%

Laura Hiszczynskyj - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 17%

Lyn Cramer - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 9%

Elise byrne - BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 8%

Jeff George - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 8%

Dan Murphy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Kemba Shannon - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 5%

Muffie Delgado Connelly - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Portland Center Stage 5%

Cherie Price/Terry Brock - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Dan Murphy - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Dan Murphy - A VERY MERRY PDX-MAS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Renne, Beth Staats, Betsy LeClaire - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 21%

Jodi Johnson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 11%

Travis M. Grant - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Mary Smalley Acuff - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Gallery Theater 6%

Chris byrne - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 6%

Maisie Smith - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 6%

Wanda Walden - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 5%

Mary Smalley Acuff - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 5%

Amber Black - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 4%

Janelle Sutton - A VERY MERRY PDX-MAS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Allison Dawe and Kimberly Hergert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Allie Schluchter-Cox - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Kimberly Hergert/Allison Dawe - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Wanda Walden - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Wanda Walden - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - Portland Center Stage 3%

Melissa Heller - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Douglas Hout - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Shelly Mortimer - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 2%

Rusty Tennant and ensemble - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Blaise Garber-Paul - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 1%

Jenna Cady - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jessica Kroeze - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%

Jenna Cady - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%

Kimberly Hergert - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 0



Best Direction Of A Musical

Seth Renne - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 23%

Jennifer Rodrigues Gallegos, Emily Matsuda, Sabrina Rehnke - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 16%

Laurence Cox - HMS PINAFORE - HART/LOOP Theatre 8%

Annie Kaiser - SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Rusty Tennant - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 5%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Jennifer Grimes - BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 5%

Dan Murphy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Lyn Cramer - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Thomas C. Graff - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Patrick Nims - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 4%

Alicia Turvin - TITLE OF SHOW - Twilight Theater Company 4%

Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 3%

Chris Byrne - DEAR EDWINA - Stages 3%

Sarah Pitz - WAITING - The Infinity Room 3%

Kevin Paul Clark - IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 1%

Sharon Maroney - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Garrett Gibbs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 15%

Kraig Williams - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 13%

Debbie Neel - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 13%

Leslie Inmon - NOISES OFF - Theater in the Grove 8%

William (Bill) Earl Ray - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 7%

Chip Miller - CHOIR BOY - Portland Center Stage 6%

Jackie Apodaca - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 5%

Don Alder - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 5%

Harrison Butler - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 4%

Nik Whitcomb - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 4%

Rusty Tennant - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

William (Bill) Earl Ray - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 3%

Riley Parham - ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 2%

Ephriam Harnsberger - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Patrick Walsh - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 2%

Don Horn - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 1%

James R Dixon - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 1%

Cambria Herrera - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave Theatre 1%

Scott Palmer - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Melody Erfani - DEAR ELIZABETH - Enlightened Theatrics 0%



Best Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 15%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 9%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 8%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 5%

SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 4%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 4%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - HART/LOOP Theatre 3%

MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

CABARET - Stumptown Stages 2%

BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theater in the Grove 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

THE FULL MONTY - Stumptown Stages 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 1%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 1%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 1%

FORBIDDEN FRUIT - Shaking the Tree Theatre Company 1%

TITLE OF SHOW - Twilight Theater Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Benham - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 18%

Carl Farber - SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 9%

Harrison Butler - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 8%

Kristeen Willis - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

Ward Ramsdell - MATILDA - HART Theatre 7%

Gabe Costales - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 6%

Kristeen Willis - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 6%

Jenessa A. Harris - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Demetri Pavlatos - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 5%

Kristeen Willis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Sophina Flores - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 4%

Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 3%

Annabel Cantor - THE STINKY CHEESEMAN - Northwest Children’s Theater 2%

Phil McBeth - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Lara Klingeman - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 2%

Chris Pelka - WAITING - The Infinity Room 2%

Jim Ricks-White - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Gabe Costales - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Sophina Flores - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 1%

Stephen Kelsey - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 1%

Kristeen Willis - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 1%

Molly Stowe - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

Jim Ricks-White - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kyle Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 22%

Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 14%

Alan Lytle - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 10%

William Knowles - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 9%

Kristi Stingle - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

Colin Shepard - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theater Company 6%

Adam Young - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 6%

Mak Kastelic (with Paul Van Sickle) - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 6%

Ty Chiko - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 5%

Alicia Barrett - IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 5%

Reece Sauve - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 4%

Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Devin Desmond - WAITING - The Infinity Room 2%

Barney Stein - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 0%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 26%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 8%

SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

HAIR - Portland Center Stage 7%

BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre in the Grove 6%

CABARET - Stumptown Stages 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Portland Playhouse 4%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 3%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

WAITING - The Infinity Room 3%

CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

TITLE OF SHOW - Twilight Theater Company 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Majestic Thestter 2%

IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 1%

AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 25%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 15%

I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 13%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 11%

WAITING - The Infinity Room 10%

ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 8%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 7%

ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 5%

AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

CHARITY GARFINE - Gresham Theater for the Arts 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nehemiah Creel - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 14%

Collin Carver - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theater Company 13%

Eli Jacob - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 8%

Stephanie Gibbs - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 6%

Charles Grant - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Galen Schloming - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Max Powell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre in the Grove 3%

Voni Kengla - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 3%

Evan Tait - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Sherwood Foundation for the Arts 3%

James Grimes - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 3%

Jennifer Mergele - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 3%

Alex Foufous - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Sean Keller - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 3%

Jeremy Anderson-Sloan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

James Creer - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Ruby Welch - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Michael Sharon - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 2%

Roman Martinez - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 2%

Jennifer Davies - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Debbie Finnerty - WAITING - The Infinity Room 2%

Danielle Valentine - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Lisa Marie Harrison - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Finn Rutis - IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 1%

Max Powell - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 1%

Lisamarie Harrison - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Christopher Schoaps - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 12%

Telvin Griffin - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 9%

Danielle Valentine - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 8%

Larissa Miller - HARVEY - Gallery Theater 8%

Megan Lutsock - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gallery Theater 7%

Jeff Ekdahl - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 6%

Stephanie Gibbs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 5%

Betsy Joan Leclair - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 5%

Francine Raften - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 5%

Laura Reeves - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 4%

Kraig Williams - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 4%

Rachel Lindsey Routh - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Nicholas Hongola - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 2%

Naomi Jackson - AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Diane Slamp - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Taylore Mahogany Scott - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Shelley Aisner - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 2%

Rebecca Rowland Hines - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 2%

Michael Streeter - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Steep and Thorny Way 2%

Ken Dembo - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 1%

Eric Zulu - RED VELVET - Bag & Baggage 1%

Diane Kondrat - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

Mandy Khoshnevisan - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Katherine Goforth - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 1%

Riley Parham - ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 1%



Best Play

AND THEN THEIR WERE NONE - Gallery Theater 18%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 10%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 10%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 8%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 8%

NOISES OFF - Theater in the Grove 6%

SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 6%

CHOIR BOY - Portland Center Stage 5%

MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 5%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 4%

WHAT I LEARNED IN PARIS - Portland Playhouse 3%

BLOOD WEDDING - Shaking the Tree 2%

THE INHERITANCE PART 1 - Triangle Productions 2%

RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 2%

AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 1%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 1%

WAITING FOR GODOT - HART Theatre 1%

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave theatre 0%

20TH CENTURY BLUES - HART Theatre 0%

DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA - Bag & Baggage 0%

APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Renne, Webb Thomas & Ben Lapp - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 17%

Jeff Gardner - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 13%

Chris Benham - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 12%

Jennifer Rodriguez-Gallegos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 12%

Larry Larsen - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Kristeen Willis - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 5%

William Crawford - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 4%

John Girth - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Alex Meyer - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Steve Coker - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 3%

Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 3%

Alex Meyer - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave theatre 3%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Emily Rusmisel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

William Crawford - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 2%

John Gerth - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 1%

Kyra Sanford - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Larry Larsen - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 1%

Rusty Tennant - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 1%

Rusty Tennant - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 1%

Alex Meyer - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 1%

Jim Crino - A VERY MERRY PDX-MAS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Mandy Khoshnevisan - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Kyra Sanford - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 0%

Kyra Sanford - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 20%

Liz Rogers - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 15%

Harrison Butler - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 8%

Brian Karl Moen - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Brian Karl Moen - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Marcus Storey - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 6%

Brian Karl Moen - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Martin Gallagher - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 5%

Brian Karl Moen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Lawrence Siulagi - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 4%

Matthew Rowning - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

Marcus Storey - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 3%

Marcus Storey - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Rory Stitt - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Abbie Northrop - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Aleks Hollis - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 2%

Noah Adams - WAITING - The Infinity Room 2%

Brian Karl Moen - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Henry Riddle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 12%

Dennis Corwin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 9%

TJ Lake - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 9%

Troy Jackson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Larissa Miller - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 5%

Ellie Knoll - 9 TO 5 - Gallery Theater 5%

Alec Lugo - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 5%

Camden Choc - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 5%

Nick serrone - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theater in the grove 4%

Andrew Malderelli - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theater Company 4%

Megan Lutsock - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 3%

Amelia segler - BIG FISH - Theater in the grove 3%

Elise byrne - BIG FISH - Theater in the grove 2%

Laurie Campbell-Leslie - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 2%

Leah Yorkston - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Claire Johansson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Sherwood Foundation for the Arts 2%

Aurora Gooch - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Lisamarie Harrison - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Emi Joy - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 1%

Timothy Ward - WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

Dave Cole - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 1%

Michael Streeter - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 1%

Chad Craner - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Ernie Lijoi - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 1%

Kelsey Hoeffel - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Larissa Miller - AND THEN THERE WERE - Gallery Theater 12%

Penelope Bays - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 10%

Amelia Michaels - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 10%

Erika Fox - HARVEY - Gallery Theater 6%

Brandon Molina - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 6%

Tony Mendez - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 4%

Mark Ferris - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 4%

Josie Seid - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 4%

Tyharra Cozier - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 4%

Taya Dixon - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Maxine Fountain - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Mark Schwahn - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Ruth Jenkins - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Jeremy Anderson-Sloan - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 3%

Liberty Dolence - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 2%

Stan Yeend - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

Eric Zulu - THE INHERITANCE - Triangle Productions 2%

Betsy Joan LeClaire - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 2%

Victoria Alvarez-Chacon - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Austin Michael Young - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Stan Brown - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Kate Mura - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Peter Schuyler - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Hadley Parrish-Cotton - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

James Dixon - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - HART Theatre 21%

BIG FISH - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 19%

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE MOON - Oregon Children's Theatre 15%

THE STINKY CHEESEMAN - Northwest Children’s Theater 13%

DEAR EDWINA - STAGES Youth Performing Arts Academy 10%

PINOCCHIO - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

MUSIC MAN - Stages 7%

IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater 5%

PINOCCHIO AND THE MOST VALUABLE LESSON - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

