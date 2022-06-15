Lakewood Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of Will Vinton Musical THE KISS, July 15 - August 21

To begin its 70th anniversary season Lakewood Theatre Company will be presenting the world premiere of THE KISS, an outrageously original fun musical comedy for theatre audiences of all ages. Directed by Greg Tamblyn, the production will continue through August 21, 2022, on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Theatre Company.

Will Vinton, the legendary pioneer of Claymation, along with platinum composer and lyricist, David Pomeranz, created THE KISS, a new musical comedy for theatre audiences of all ages. Based loosely on "The Frog Prince," originally penned by The Brothers Grimm, this timeless tale of transformation is now retold through a contemporary lens.

Will's final request to his son Jesse Vinton was for the musical to be completed and fully realized for the stage. Joining forces with Pomeranz and renowned theater director Greg Tamblyn, the trio has worked for over four years to bring Will's vision to life.THE KISS weaves together fantastic characters, extraordinary music, and fairy tale enchantments for the whole family. Join us for Will's greatest adventure, a celebration of love and magic to honor his creative genius!

The musical begins July 15, 2022 and continues through August 21, 2022. Performances are Thurs-Sat at 7:30 PM, Sundays, at 2:00 PM, one Saturday (August 13) at 2:00 PM, and two Wednesday performances (August 3 and 17) at 7:30 PM. Lakewood Theatre Company features an intimate 220-seat theatre located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. The Production Sponsor for THE KISS is Lauren Hasson, Broker and Owner, Hasson Company. The Title Sponsors are C.J. & Peter Glazer, the Directorial Sponsors are Drs. Bill & Ricky Korach, and the Guest Artist Sponsor is The Duffy Family. Order online at www.lakewood-center.org or CLICK HERE to order tickets.

Ticket prices are $42/adults and $40/seniors. Other discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org.