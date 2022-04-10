Lakewood Theatre Company to Stage CAMELOT

The legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guenevere and Sir Lancelot leaps from the pages of T.H. White's novel in Lerner and Loewe's award-winning musical Camelot at Lakewood Theatre Company beginning April 29, 2022. Freshly reimagined in a new adaptation as a "play-within-a-play" told by a band of ten traveling Revelers, this story of passion, jealousy, and revenge, directed by Dennis Corwin, is perfectly scaled for Lakewood's stage.

The musical begins April 29 and continues through June 12, 2022, playing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, two Wednesday performances (May 18 and June 1) at 7:30 PM, one Saturday matinee at 2:00 PM (May 28), and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM (May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and June 5, 12). The show's title sponsor is Don & Jessie Adams. The directorial sponsor is Horst & Graben Wealth Management, the guest artist sponsors are Sen. Bob Packwood and Elaine Franklin, and the music sponsors are Sherry Chenell & Kristine Hallock.

The theatre is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego. Ticket prices are $42/adults and $40/seniors. Other discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org.

Special note: On Wednesdays, May 18 and June 1, the theatre continues its program called WOW: 25-35. For audience-goers 35 and under, tickets are priced at $25 each. Use the code WOW25 when ordering tickets online to get this special discount. At these performances, there will be a complimentary wine tasting (May 18) or whiskey tasting (June 1) one hour before curtain courtesy of an Oregon vineyard/distillery. OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

About the show: If you were expecting the revival of an old musical, you're in for a surprise. This small cast version of Camelot is a new, inventive, and intimate take on an old show and an ages-old story. With a new framework of a "play-within-a-play" a band of ten traveling Revelers tells a story of passion, jealousy and revenge. Book and lyrics are by Alan Jay Lerner, music is by Frederick Loewe and is based on T. H. White's novel The Once and Future King. This new version features an adapted book by David Lee and new orchestrations by Steve Orich.

The story: Camelot tells the story of the legendary love triangle between King Arthur, his wife Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot. This tale starts after Arthur miraculously pulls the sword from the stone and becomes the king of England.

The core plot in this adaptation remains unchanged: King Arthur (Anthony Mulherin) and Guenevere (Jessica Maxey) are happy newlyweds, despite their initial hesitations. Arthur works to bring about a new order of laws and chivalry that become the talk of all of Europe. When the news reaches France, the dashing and ambitious Lancelot (Brandon Michael) sets out for Camelot, determined to join this fabled round table. After a joust, during which Lancelot fatally wounds another knight, Lancelot seems to bring him back to life, which secures his place at the round table and captures the attention of Guenevere.

Not wishing to destroy her marriage, Guenevere pleads with Lancelot to leave Camelot. Meanwhile, Arthur's illegitimate son, Mordred (Heath Hyun Houghton), arrives in Camelot plotting to dismantle the Round Table, turn the knights against Arthur, and expose Lancelot and Guenevere, bringing about the end of the storied "fleeting wisp of glory."

Other players performing as revelers in the talented cast include Eric Zulu, Lindsay Reed, Sophie MacKay, Jeremy Southard, Amelia Segler, and Erik Montague. Youth performers include Charlotte Bridgeman, Rosalie Johnson, Ava Neudeck, Cam Jordan, and Stella MacKay.

The essence of the Arthurian myth is idealism. When a small boy, Tom of Warwick appears in the final scene wishing to become a knight of the Round Table, Arthur realizes this means his vision still lives and he hasn't failed; "men die, but an idea doesn't." And thus, naturally come the last words of the show: "Don't let it be forgot that once there was a spot for one brief shining moment that was known as Camelot."

Director Dennis Corwin notes: "This strikingly original adaptation brings new life to this great American musical. It is one of the great romantic stories of all time, the eternal triangle played out against a backdrop of chivalry and intrigue, all brought to life in Frederick Loewe's lush, ravishing score and Alan Jay Lerner's graceful, witty lyrics."

LTC's production of Camelot is directed by Dennis Corwin, assistant director and choreographer is Laura Hiszczynskyj, the music director is Mak Kastelic, stage manager is Kristin Balter, scenic design is by Tyler Buswell, sound design is by Michael Bard, lighting design is by Allison Blaine, costume design is by Melissa Heller, properties design is by Madeleine Tran and the producer is Steve Knox.

About Lakewood Theatre Company

69 Years of Live Theatre: Founded as a not-for-profit organization in 1952, Lakewood Theatre Company is a theatre dedicated to the study and presentation of drama in all its forms; the training and development of actors; and the creation, maintenance, and operation of a theatre in which to present plays and other forms of entertainment. Lakewood Theatre Company is the oldest continually operated, not-for-profit theatre company in the Portland Metropolitan area. It annually provides more than 350 theatre artists the opportunity to learn and display their craft and attracts more than 35,000 people to its shows.