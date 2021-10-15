Lakewood Theatre Company Presents KING OF HEARTS Next Week

The Lost Treasures Collection, a series of rarely performed musical gems, is back for an eleventh season at Lakewood Theatre Company on its Side Door Stage with a production of King of Hearts, a 1978 musical with a book by Joseph Stein, lyrics by Jacob Brackman, and music by Peter Link It is based on the 1966 anti-war cult film of the same name.

King of Hearts, directed by Dennis Corwin, will have only three performances on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Ticket prices are $20 for all seats. Contact the Lakewood Theatre Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at http://www.lakewood-center.org/

The story: Set in fictional France shortly before the end of World War I, Private Johnny Perkins (Nick Serrone) has a mission to defuse a bomb intended to destroy the entire village. All the local residents have fled, leaving behind only the cheerful inmates of the insane asylum, who happily take over the town and proclaim Johnny their King of Hearts. The show raises the question of who is more insane, the asylum's patients or those who wage war.

Featured performers in Lakewood's King of Hearts include David Mitchum Brown as Genevieve and German General, Lisa Knox as Madeleine, Sophie MacKay as Jeunefille and Aide, Troy Sawyer as Barber and American Soldier, Jeremy Southard as the Duke and Kost, Adrienne Southard as the Duchess and German Soldier, and Doug Zimmerman as a Bishop and Lt. Cooper.

The Lost Treasures Series is curated and directed by Dennis Corwin. For King of Hearts Jeffrey Michael Kauffman is the music director and Cade Haver is the pianist. The series sponsor is Fritz Camp, and the curatorial sponsor is Jack's Overhead Door. The program sponsor is Ed & Judy McKenney.

Shows in the Lost Treasures series are staged in a concert/cabaret style and are presented script-in-hand, with minimal staging. No sets, no props (free from the usual trappings of a fully staged production). Lakewood Theatre Company's Side Door Stage is located in the Community Meeting Room at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. Beverages are available to purchase before and during the show.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Lakewood's website. Note: Mask and vaccination protocols for this attraction can be found on Lakewood's website at https://www.lakewood-center.org.