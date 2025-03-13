LIFE OF PI is Coming to Portland's Keller Auditorium This Spring

LIFE OF PI, the hit Broadway and West End sensation is coming to Portland’s Keller Auditorium from April 8 – 13, 2025.



Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling Olivier and Tony Award-winning stage adaption of LIFE OF PI embarks on another exciting adventure when it launches its North American Tour in Baltimore, Maryland in December 2024 at the Hippodrome Theatre. City is one of 22 cities on the tour where theatregoers can experience this extraordinary show.



Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction and the best-selling and Man Booker Prize-winning book (more than 15 million copies sold) by author Yann Martel, LIFE OF PI is captivating audiences across the world.



After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?



Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, the Broadway and West End sensation, LIFE OF PI creates a visually breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.



Martel’s extraordinary story of family, resilience and survival and the natural world was made into an Oscar-winning film in 2012. This breath-taking theatrical adaptation is a natural evolution for the source, as it utilizes the communal power of live storytelling and imagination, two of the other central themes of the original novel.



LIFE OF PI, first opened to great critical acclaim with its cutting-edge visual effect at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield in 2019. LIFE OF PI played Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End where it won five Olivier Awards in 2022, including Best New Play, Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design. In a historic first for the Olivier Awards, the seven performers who play Royal Bengal tiger “Richard Parker” were collectively awarded “Best Actor in a Supporting Role.”

