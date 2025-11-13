KINKY BOOTS Will Open The Broadway In Santa Barbara Series At The Granada Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild will present the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical KINKY BOOTS as the opener of the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series at The Granada Theatre, running December 9–10, 2025.

Winner of major honors on Broadway and in London’s West End, KINKY BOOTS features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

The musical follows Charlie Price, who inherits a struggling shoe factory and unexpectedly partners with Lola, an entertainer whose need for sturdy stilettos sparks a plan that could transform the business. As the pair work together, they confront expectations, question assumptions, and discover the power of changing one’s mind.

CAST

The tour will star Justin C. Woody (as Lola), Noah Silverman (as Charlie Price), Sophia Gunter (as Lauren), Jason Daniel Chacon (as Don), Emma Dean (as Nicola), and John Anker Bow (as George).

The Angels will be played by Dargan Cole, Felipe Cristancho-Rodríguez, Jonathan Blake Flemings, Peyton Gaida, Blaise Rossmann, and Scarlett D. Von'Du.

Additional company members include Carlyn Barenholtz, Connor Buonaccorsi, Blake Du Bois, Brianna Clark, Jayna Glynn, Billy Goldstein, Brandin Jay, Robert Miller, Val Moranto, Dominic Pagliaro, Thomas Ed Purvis, Kyle Williamson, and Natalie Lilavois Yusty.

CREATIVE

The North American Tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America, with DB Bonds (Associate Director), Rusty Mowery (Associate Choreographer), Will Van Dyke (Music Supervisor) and Murnane Casting (Casting).

Design and creative credits include Stephen Oremus (Arrangements and Orchestrations), David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), and Josh Marquette (Hair Design).

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

KINKY BOOTS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized materials are supplied by MTI. For additional tour information, visit KinkyBootsMusical.com.