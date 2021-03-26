Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Stream at Broadway Rose

Broadway Rose Theatre Company has announced that it will mount the musical The Last Five Years, and make it available for streaming April 23 - May 16. Rentals are $25 per household for a 48-hour rental. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. For more information visit www.broadwayrose.org or call 503.620.5262.

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical sprinkled with humor, The Last Five Years tells the bittersweet tale of a brief marriage between two young artists. The storytelling is non-linear: Cathy, a struggling actor, starts her tale at the end of the marriage, working backwards through the timeline. Jamie, a literary prodigy, begins his at the onset of the relationship. The two narratives intersect on their wedding day before diverging again to arrive at the beginning, and end, of their five years together.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown, this modern musical has captivated audiences and critics, earning a Drama Desk Award (music and lyrics), a film adaptation, and productions around the world. The two-person musical was originally produced in Chicago in May of 2001, then opened a successful Off-Broadway run on March 2, 2002.

The Broadway Rose production will be directed by Sharon Maroney with music direction from Brian Michael. The creative team includes Carl Faber (Lighting Designer), Allison Dawe (Costume Designer), Liz Carlson and Jeff Duncan (Prop Designers), Brian Karl Moen (Sound Designer), Mark Daniels (Videographer), and Jessica Junor (Production Stage Manager).

The cast comprises Kailey Rhodes as Cathy and Jeff Rosick as Jamie.

A message on safety:

While Washington County is in the "Moderate Risk" category, indoor entertainment establishments, including theaters, can host public performances while adhering to protocols, which stipulate that everyone, including performers, must be masked. Until it is deemed safe for singers to perform without masks, Broadway Rose will continue to record and stream its musical productions.

Broadway Rose takes tremendous precaution to keep its staff and artists safe during the rehearsal and recording process. The small production team maintains physical distance, wears masks, and adhers to stringent backstage protocols including personal hygiene, surface cleaning, temperature monitoring, and health surveys.a??a??The actors have been vaccinated.