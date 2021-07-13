HAUNTED Will Be Livestreamed By Lakewood Theatre Company This Week

Haunted, the new musical by Allen Robertson and Damon Brown, is about two siblings and a peculiar band of outsiders. The Lakewood Theatre Company production is a live-streamed performance by local high school students on ZOOM. Like any good ghost story, this brand new show is packed with suspense, humor, surprises, and heart. The siblings with their group of young people, encounter ghosts and witches, and also conquer emotional demons living within them.

This production is unique in its creation and performance. The actors were auditioned, rehearsed, and will perform entirely over Zoom, with no one asked to meet in person. See Lakewood's website for more info on the show.

Tickets: $20/family for an online session. Purchase your access code at THIS LINK.

A witch lives in these woods. Beyond the graveyard, inside the ramshackle cabin... and when the moon is full, she lures children to her lair to devour them from the inside out. At least that's the campfire story they tell the gullible new kids. But is it true? Two siblings and a peculiar band of outsiders are determined to find out. They venture into the darkness to find the witch but soon discover they must confront what has truly been haunting each of them for years.

The Haunted cast includes Alex Beebe, Samantha Blaine, Ella Hutchinson, Marielle Salehiamin, Otto Wardwell, Void Hughes, Sam Knofler, Annie McClory, Elizabeth Tran, Luka Varga, and Maggie Stanton.

The production team for Haunted includes Demetri Pavlatos, Director; Mak Kastelic, Music Director; Demetri Evelyn Cooper, Sound; Carson Hambuchen, Assistant Director; Willa Larson, Technician; Anya Mihokovic, Technician; Jhanvi Venkitesh, Technician; Jessica Carr, Costume; and Micah Steury, Props.