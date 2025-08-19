HART Theatre Will Open 31st Season With DOUBT: A PARABLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) will launch its 31st Production Season, Where Passion Meets Artistry, with John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama DOUBT: A PARABLE, opening September 7, 2025. The production sets the stage for a season filled with bold storytelling, world premieres, and vibrant community partnerships.

Fresh off the most successful season in its 30-year history, HART continues to thrive in a challenging arts landscape. “While the arts have become a desert for many companies, HART is an oasis of local theatre,” said Artistic Director Harrison Butler. “Our community’s passion fuels our artistry, and together, we’re building something remarkable.”

Season Highlights

The 2025–2026 season will feature a dynamic lineup including:

World Premiere – The Pros and Cons of Killing Your Husband by April Aasheim

Returning after its acclaimed reading at HART’s Fertile Ground Festival presentation, the play makes its Main Stage debut.

World Premiere – Alma de Luna by David Fuks

A powerful story exploring the perils of immigration, with a Latino-based cast, crew, and director, presented in partnership with Invisible Friend Productions.

Fertile Ground Festival of New Works (April 2026)

HART once again serves as the westside hub for Portland’s renowned festival, sponsoring more than 10 local productions. Playwright submissions are being accepted through September 15, 2025.

Special Event – Hillsboro Fall Into Fashion Show (September 27, 2025)

In collaboration with local businesses and downtown partners, this glamorous evening combines style, entertainment, and community connection.

Tickets and Information

Season tickets, single-show tickets, and passes for special events are available now at hart-theatre.org or by calling 503-693-7815.

Read HART’s 2025 Annual Report at hart-theatre.org/annual-report.

About HART Theatre

Founded in 1994, Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre is a not-for-profit community theatre dedicated to producing musicals, dramas, comedies, and new works that inspire and unite the community. HART remains a thriving hub for local artists and audiences, offering a welcoming and collaborative environment.