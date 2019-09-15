Fuse Presents Arthur Miller's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

Arthur Miller's timely classic A View from the Bridge receives a stark new rendering in Fuse Theatre Ensemble's site-specific production at The Warehouse in Northwest Marine Art Works.



What is past is present as the topics of immigration, toxic masculinity, and white male privilege come to the fore in a contemporary production of this American Tragedy. This production draws on the forms and structures of classic Greek tragedy, the inspiration for Miller's 1955 script, while pulling you into the heightened realism of Miller's anti-hero, Eddie Carbone, and his family.



A lesson from our past that directly pertains to our current social climate, this show begs to be seen by our audiences who have come to trust Fuse as a source of politically-conscious theatre.



Starring 2019 Drammy Award winners Ernie Lijoi as Eddie Carbone and Michael J. Teufel as Alfieri with a superb cast including Adriana Gantzer, Jacquelle Davis, Eric Viale, Justin Charles, Alexander Buckner, and Jacob Beaver.



Content warning: Discussions of sexual impropriety, simulated violence, toxic masculinity







