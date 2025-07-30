Experience Theatre Project to Host END OF SUMMER EVENING CARNIVÀLE This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton’s immersive theatre hub, will host an End of Summer Evening Carnivàle on Saturday, August 30, 2025, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at its new home. The all-ages celebration marks the company's first full season in the space and aims to raise $10,000 in support of its 2025–2026 “Death & Desire” season. Admission is a suggested $5 donation.

Carnival-goers can expect an array of traditional games with fun prizes—stuffed animals, food, drink, tickets, and ETP swag—as well as a Connect 4 tournament, 1-on-1 hoops, ducky pull, and more. A 50/50 cash raffle, silent auction, and a wine ring toss (featuring bottles from local vineyards) will also be featured. Barbecue and carnival treats will be available, with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options on hand. Free popcorn and cotton candy will be served throughout the evening.

Live music will run from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m., with special musical performances from ETP artists beginning at 8:00 p.m. Roaming characters from past ETP productions will also be in attendance.

Proceeds will support Experience Theatre Project’s upcoming “Death & Desire” season, including an immersive new adaptation of Frankenstein (opening September 26), a movement-based Macbeth (opening January 16, 2026), the improv-driven Irish comedy Flanagan’s Wake (March 6), a reimagined Rumors by Neil Simon (April 17), and the fifth return of ETP’s holiday hit A Drunk Christmas Carol (December 12–20, 2025).

Season tickets and Carnivàle passes are available at www.experiencetheatreproject.org.