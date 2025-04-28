Disney's THE LION KING Comes To The Music Hall In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney's The Lion King will leap onto the Music Hall stage from Thursday, May 22 to Sunday, June 1. The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 22 years, and during that time has welcomed over 23 million theatergoers, making it North America's longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour.

The production features Peter Hargrave (Scar), Gerald Ramsey (Mufasa), Mukelisiwe Goba (Rafiki), Nick Cordileone (Timon), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), Erick D. Patrick (Simba), Thembelihle Cele (Nala), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Sam Linda (Ed), Wiliam John Austin (Standby Scar, & Pumbaa) and Thom Christopher Warren (Standby Scar, Zazu, Timon & Pumbaa).

The role of “Young Simba” is alternated between Mason Lawson, Bryce Christian Thompson and Julian Villela and the role of “Young Nala” is alternated between Jaxyn Damasco and Emmanuella Olaitan.

Rounding out the cast are Kayla Rose Aimable, Ellen Akashi, Layla Brent, Vernon Brooks III, Lauren Carr, Shaquelle Charles, Reoagile Choabi, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Maurice Dawkins, Cedrick Ekra, Valériane Louisy Louis Joseph, Joel Karie, Gabisile Manana, Justin Mensah, Sarita Amani Nash, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Jeremy Noel, Yuka Notsuka, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Maurica Roland, Jordan Samuels, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Kevin Ricardo Tate, Courtney Thomas, Ben Toomer, Denzel Tsopnang, Shacura Wade, Brinie Wallace and Jordan Nicole Willis.

In Kansas City, The Lion King will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 & 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 & 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30 p.m. Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, are also available. Tickets are available at BroadwayInKC.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Music Hall Box Office. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

ABOUT THE LION KING

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 124 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently nine productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Toronto, Mexico City, and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Director, Costume Designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M's rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film's screenplay.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby