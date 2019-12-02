BWW Regional Awards
December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Portland Awards!

Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Portland:

Best Actor in a Musical
Victor Polanco - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 20%
 Ryan Alvarado - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 10%
 Asher Ross - SHIVER - OCT 8%

Best Actor in a Play
Charles Grant - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 20%
 Richardo Vazquez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - The Vault 11%
 Michael Mendelson - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Artists Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Actress in a Musical
Paola Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 15%
 Sophia Takla - ELLA ENCHANTED - Oregon Children's Theatre 11%
 Hannah Sapitan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stumptown Stages 9%

Best Actress in a Play
Shelley B. Shelley - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 19%
 Clara Liis-Hillier - HURL - Corrib Theatre 11%
 Lauren Steele - QUEENS GIRL IN THE WORLD - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Choreography
William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 22%
 Wesley Hanson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 11%
 Freila Merencio - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - The Vault 11%

Best Costume Design
Morgan Meister - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 16%
 Darrin J. Pufall-Purdy - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 14%
 Melissa Heller - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 13%

Best Director of a Musical
May Adrales - IN THE HEIGTS - Portland Center Stage 13%
 Matt Zrebski - SHIVER - OCT 12%
 Jayne Stevens & Wesley Hanson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%

Best Director of a Play
James Dixon - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 22%
 Scott Palmer - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 18%
 David Smith-English - SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 6%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 15%
 NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 13%
 SHIVER - OCT 10%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 19%
 THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 18%
 THE WOLVES - Portland Playhouse 9%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Curtis Allen - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 15%
 Alex Nicholson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 8%
 Ezra Johnson - OLIVER! - Eastside Theater Company 7%

Best Featured Actor in a Play
Gerrin Delane Mitchell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 15%
 Ricardo Vasquez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 14%
 Chris Murphy - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Twilight Theater Company 12%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Hannah Sapitan - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12%
 Kelsey Hoeffel - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%
 Lillian Castillo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 8%

Best Featured Actress in a Play
Yesenia Lopez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 15%
 Shani Harris Bagwell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 8%
 Shareen Jacobs - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 8%

Best Lighting Design
Rusty Tennant - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 24%
 Gabriel Costales - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 19%
 David Castaneda - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%

Best Musical
NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 13%
 IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 13%
 SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 9%

Best Musical Direction
Darcy White - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lakewood Theater 17%
 Eric Nordin - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 15%
 Devin Desmond - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Enlightened Theatrics 11%

Best Play
BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 20%
 THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 17%
 THE WOLVES - Portland Playhouse 7%

Best Set Design
Tyler Buswell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 18%
 John Ellingson - MARY POPPINS - NWCT 11%
 Sean O'Skea - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%

Best Sound Design
Phillip Johnson - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS! - Oregon Children's Theatre 15%
 Brian K. Moen - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 14%
 Jeff Peterson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 13%

