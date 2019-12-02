December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Portland Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Portland:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Play
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Victor Polanco - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 20%
Ryan Alvarado - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 10%
Asher Ross - SHIVER - OCT 8%
Charles Grant - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 20%
Richardo Vazquez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - The Vault 11%
Michael Mendelson - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Artists Repertory Theatre 8%
Paola Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 15%
Sophia Takla - ELLA ENCHANTED - Oregon Children's Theatre 11%
Hannah Sapitan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stumptown Stages 9%
Shelley B. Shelley - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 19%
Clara Liis-Hillier - HURL - Corrib Theatre 11%
Lauren Steele - QUEENS GIRL IN THE WORLD - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%
William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 22%
Wesley Hanson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 11%
Freila Merencio - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - The Vault 11%
Morgan Meister - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 16%
Darrin J. Pufall-Purdy - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 14%
Melissa Heller - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 13%
May Adrales - IN THE HEIGTS - Portland Center Stage 13%
Matt Zrebski - SHIVER - OCT 12%
Jayne Stevens & Wesley Hanson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%
James Dixon - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 22%
Scott Palmer - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 18%
David Smith-English - SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 6%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 15%
NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 13%
SHIVER - OCT 10%
BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 19%
THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 18%
THE WOLVES - Portland Playhouse 9%
Curtis Allen - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 15%
Alex Nicholson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 8%
Ezra Johnson - OLIVER! - Eastside Theater Company 7%
Gerrin Delane Mitchell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 15%
Ricardo Vasquez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 14%
Chris Murphy - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Twilight Theater Company 12%
Hannah Sapitan - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12%
Kelsey Hoeffel - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%
Lillian Castillo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 8%
Yesenia Lopez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 15%
Shani Harris Bagwell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 8%
Shareen Jacobs - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 8%
Rusty Tennant - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 24%
Gabriel Costales - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 19%
David Castaneda - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%
NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 13%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 13%
SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 9%
Darcy White - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lakewood Theater 17%
Eric Nordin - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 15%
Devin Desmond - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Enlightened Theatrics 11%
BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 20%
THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 17%
THE WOLVES - Portland Playhouse 7%
Tyler Buswell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 18%
John Ellingson - MARY POPPINS - NWCT 11%
Sean O'Skea - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%
Phillip Johnson - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS! - Oregon Children's Theatre 15%
Brian K. Moen - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 14%
Jeff Peterson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 13%
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Play
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.