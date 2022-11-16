CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall!
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.
The American Theatre Guild presents the acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL SERIES and will dazzle Lubbock audiences December 19-20, 2022.
As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."
Featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more, the Dayton Daily News proclaims, "A new set of eyes should be added to my Christmas list...there's no way the stunts I witnessed onstage actually happened as most of them aren't humanly possible."
Imaginative and fun for the whole family, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland," and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!
For more information, visit: www.cirquedreams.com
Please Note: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.
