CHICAGO, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Announced for 2022â€“2023 Broadway Season At The King Center

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, unveils its highly anticipated 2022-2023 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES.

The season will include the following touring productions: Chicago, Stomp, On Your Feet! The Musical-the Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, Fiddler On The Roof and R.E.S.P.E.C.T (Season Add-On).

"We are truly delighted with the caliber of shows programmed for the 2022-2023 season. We strive to provide world-class entertainment that will inspire audiences," says Amy Hamm, Executive Director of The American Theatre Guild. "It's important that we further our mission in the Melbourne community and support the performing arts with quality shows as well as increased efforts in educational programs and partnerships through our Staging the Future initiative."

"As both a fan and an endorser of the fine arts, I thoroughly enjoyed the inaugural season of Broadway at the King Center. It is such a pleasure to be able to feature multiple national touring Broadway productions right here on the Space Coast at our very own King Center for the Performing Arts," says Dr. Anthony Catanese, Board of Directors - Chair - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts. "We look forward to embarking upon a second season with The American Theatre Guild as partners in presenting these quality performances for the visitors and residents of Central Florida and Brevard County."

Season tickets for the BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES start at $179 and are available for purchase now at BroadwayAtTheKingCenter.com. Information about each touring 2022-2023 Broadway production can be found below.

CHICAGO

October 13-14, 2022

King Center for the Performing Arts

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

STOMP

November 9-10, 2022

King Center for the Performing Arts

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. As USA Today says, "STOMP finds beautiful noises in the strangest places." STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

ON YOUR FEET! THE MUSICAL-The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

March 12-13, 2023

King Center for the Performing Arts

HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!" ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (SEASON ADD-ON)

April 2, 2023

King Center for the Performing Arts

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The elevated concert experience brings a community together with timeless music that speaks to the complicated human condition, honoring the impassioned and transcendent music of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriter.

Rejoice while you are taken on an intimate musical odyssey guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat and dancing! The production journeys through Aretha Franklin's courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph starring a live band, supreme vocalists and a night full of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

"Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect" - all your favorite hits in one evening celebrating the iconic songstress!

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

April 10-11, 2023

King Center for the Performing Arts

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges, lost ticket insurance and the opportunity to upgrade and become a King Center Member. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.



BroadwayAtTheKingCenter.com and the King Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to the 2022-2023 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 2022-2023 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES is welcomed by the King Center for the Performing Arts.