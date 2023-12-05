BroadwayWorld Portland Awards December 5th Standings; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Hiszczynskyj - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 19%

Mary Smalley Acuff, Jennifer Rodrigues Gallegos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 19%

Jeff George - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 14%

Lyn Cramer - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

Elise byrne - BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 7%

Kemba Shannon - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 7%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Muffie Delgado Connelly - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Portland Center Stage 6%

Dan Murphy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Cherie Price/Terry Brock - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Dan Murphy - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Dan Murphy - A VERY MERRY PDX-MAS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Renne, Beth Staats, Betsy LeClaire - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 16%

Amber Black - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 8%

Jodi Johnson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 8%

Wanda Walden - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 8%

Shelly Mortimer - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%

Chris byrne - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 6%

Travis M. Grant - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Allison Dawe and Kimberly Hergert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Douglas Hout - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Allie Schluchter-Cox - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Maisie Smith - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 4%

Mary Smalley Acuff - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 4%

Mary Smalley Acuff - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Gallery Theater 4%

Janelle Sutton - A VERY MERRY PDX-MAS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Rusty Tennant and ensemble - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Blaise Garber-Paul - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Wanda Walden - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Wanda Walden - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - Portland Center Stage 2%

Melissa Heller - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jenna Cady - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jessica Kroeze - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%

Jenna Cady - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%

Kimberly Hergert - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Seth Renne - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 16%

Patrick Nims - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 11%

Jennifer Rodrigues Gallegos, Emily Matsuda, Sabrina Rehnke - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 11%

Rusty Tennant - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 9%

Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Laurence Cox - HMS PINAFORE - HART/LOOP Theatre 5%

Lyn Cramer - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Jennifer Grimes - BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 5%

Annie Kaiser - SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Thomas C. Graff - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 5%

Dan Murphy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Chris Byrne - DEAR EDWINA - Stages 2%

Alicia Turvin - TITLE OF SHOW - Twilight Theater Company 2%

Kevin Paul Clark - IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 2%

Sarah Pitz - WAITING - The Infinity Room 2%

Sharon Maroney - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Garrett Gibbs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 11%

William (Bill) Earl Ray - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 10%

Kraig Williams - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 10%

Debbie Neel - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 9%

Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 7%

Don Alder - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 7%

Leslie Inmon - NOISES OFF - Theater in the Grove 7%

Chip Miller - CHOIR BOY - Portland Center Stage 6%

Rusty Tennant - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 6%

Jackie Apodaca - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 4%

Harrison Butler - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 3%

James R Dixon - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 3%

Ephriam Harnsberger - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

William (Bill) Earl Ray - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Nik Whitcomb - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Don Horn - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 2%

Riley Parham - ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 2%

Cambria Herrera - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave Theatre 2%

Patrick Walsh - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

Melody Erfani - DEAR ELIZABETH - Enlightened Theatrics 1%

Scott Palmer - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 11%

CABARET - Stumptown Stages 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 7%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 6%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 6%

SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 5%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 5%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

THE FULL MONTY - Stumptown Stages 2%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - HART/LOOP Theatre 2%

BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 2%

MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theater in the Grove 2%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

FORBIDDEN FRUIT - Shaking the Tree Theatre Company 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 1%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Demetri Pavlatos - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 12%

Chris Benham - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 10%

Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 9%

Carl Farber - SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

Kristeen Willis - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 6%

Ward Ramsdell - MATILDA - HART Theatre 6%

Kristeen Willis - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Harrison Butler - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 5%

Sophina Flores - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 5%

Kristeen Willis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Jenessa A. Harris - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Phil McBeth - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Gabe Costales - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 4%

Sophina Flores - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

Lara Klingeman - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 2%

Annabel Cantor - THE STINKY CHEESEMAN - Northwest Children’s Theater 2%

Kristeen Willis - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Stephen Kelsey - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 2%

Gabe Costales - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jim Ricks-White - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Chris Pelka - WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

Molly Stowe - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%

Jim Ricks-White - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 14%

Kyle Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 13%

Adam Young - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 12%

Reece Sauve - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 11%

William Knowles - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 9%

Alan Lytle - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

Mak Kastelic (with Paul Van Sickle) - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 8%

Alicia Barrett - IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 6%

Colin Shepard - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theater Company 5%

Kristi Stingle - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Ty Chiko - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 5%

Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Devin Desmond - WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

Barney Stein - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 0%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 18%

CABARET - Stumptown Stages 13%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 9%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

HAIR - Portland Center Stage 6%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 6%

SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre in the Grove 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Portland Playhouse 4%

CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Majestic Thestter 2%

TITLE OF SHOW - Twilight Theater Company 2%

WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 22%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 18%

I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 11%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 10%

ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 8%

WAITING - The Infinity Room 8%

AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 7%

ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 7%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 7%

CHARITY GARFINE - Gresham Theater for the Arts 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Roman Martinez - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 11%

Nehemiah Creel - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 11%

Collin Carver - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theater Company 9%

Galen Schloming - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 6%

Charles Grant - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Eli Jacob - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 5%

Michael Sharon - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 4%

Stephanie Gibbs - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 4%

Kelsey Hoeffel - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 4%

Jeremy Anderson-Sloan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Voni Kengla - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 3%

Max Powell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre in the Grove 3%

Ruby Welch - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

James Grimes - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 3%

Evan Tait - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Sherwood Foundation for the Arts 2%

Alex Foufous - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Mergele - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 2%

Sara King - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Brian Burger - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Max Powell - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 2%

James Creer - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Lisa Marie Harrison - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Jennifer Davies - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Lisamarie Harrison - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Debbie Finnerty - WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Telvin Griffin - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 11%

Christopher Schoaps - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 9%

Danielle Valentine - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 8%

Larissa Miller - HARVEY - Gallery Theater 6%

Megan Lutsock - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gallery Theater 5%

Jeff Ekdahl - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 4%

Danny Bernardo - YOUNG AMERICANS - Portland Center Stage 4%

Shelley Aisner - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 4%

Betsy Joan Leclair - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 4%

Stephanie Gibbs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 4%

Francine Raften - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Laura Reeves - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Naomi Jackson - AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Kraig Williams - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Rachel Lindsey Routh - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Taylore Mahogany Scott - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Nicholas Hongola - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 2%

Austin Michael Young - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 2%

Ken Dembo - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Mandy Khoshnevisan - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Michael Streeter - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Steep and Thorny Way 2%

Diane Kondrat - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

Jane Comer - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 1%

Eric Zulu - RED VELVET - Bag & Baggage 1%

Riley Parham - ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 1%



Best Play

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Gallery Theater 12%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 10%

SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 8%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 8%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 7%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 7%

NOISES OFF - Theater in the Grove 6%

AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 5%

CHOIR BOY - Portland Center Stage 5%

MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 4%

THE INHERITANCE PART 1 - Triangle Productions 3%

I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

WHAT I LEARNED IN PARIS - Portland Playhouse 3%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

BLOOD WEDDING - Shaking the Tree 2%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 1%

WAITING FOR GODOT - HART Theatre 1%

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave theatre 1%

ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 1%

DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA - Bag & Baggage 1%

APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Renne, Webb Thomas & Ben Lapp - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 13%

Jeff Gardner - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 9%

Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 9%

Jennifer Rodriguez-Gallegos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 8%

Steve Coker - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 7%

Chris Benham - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 7%

John Girth - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 6%

Kristeen Willis - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 6%

Larry Larsen - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Alex Meyer - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave theatre 4%

William Crawford - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

William Crawford - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 2%

Rusty Tennant - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 2%

Larry Larsen - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Alex Meyer - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Rusty Tennant - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

John Gerth - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Emily Rusmisel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Alex Meyer - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Kyra Sanford - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Megan Wilkerson - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 1%

Kyra Sanford - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Mandy Khoshnevisan - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Kyra Sanford - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marcus Storey - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 13%

Liz Rogers - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 11%

Marcus Storey - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 11%

Martin Gallagher - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 9%

Brian Karl Moen - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

Brian Karl Moen - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Matthew Rowning - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 7%

Harrison Butler - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 7%

Brian Karl Moen - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Marcus Storey - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 5%

Brian Karl Moen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Lawrence Siulagi - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Aleks Hollis - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 3%

Rory Stitt - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Noah Adams - WAITING - The Infinity Room 2%

Abbie Northrop - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Brian Karl Moen - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dennis Corwin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 9%

Henry Riddle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 7%

TJ Lake - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 6%

Alec Lugo - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 6%

Kelsey Hoeffel - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 5%

Troy Jackson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Nick serrone - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theater in the grove 4%

Laurie Campbell-Leslie - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 4%

Andrew Malderelli - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theater Company 4%

Courtney Fero - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 4%

Larissa Miller - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 3%

Ellie Knoll - 9 TO 5 - Gallery Theater 3%

Camden Choc - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 3%

Dave Cole - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 3%

Tiffany Carlson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 3%

Leah Yorkston - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Aurora Gooch - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Michael Streeter - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Amelia segler - BIG FISH - Theater in the grove 2%

Megan Lutsock - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 2%

Shea White-Toney - THE FULL MONTY - Stumptown Stages 2%

Sean Keller - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 2%

Elise byrne - BIG FISH - Theater in the grove 2%

Ernie Lijoi - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Kate Faye Cummings - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Larissa Miller - AND THEN THERE WERE - Gallery Theater 9%

Josie Seid - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 9%

Amelia Michaels - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 8%

Penelope Bays - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 8%

Mark Schwahn - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 6%

Tyharra Cozier - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 5%

Erika Fox - HARVEY - Gallery Theater 4%

Austin Michael Young - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 4%

Tony Mendez - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 4%

Brandon Molina - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 4%

Jeremy Anderson-Sloan - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 4%

Mark Ferris - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Taya Dixon - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Victoria Alvarez-Chacon - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Peter Schuyler - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Ruth Jenkins - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Kate Mura - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Eric Zulu - THE INHERITANCE - Triangle Productions 2%

Maxine Fountain - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

Hadley Parrish-Cotton - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Betsy Joan LeClaire - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 2%

Stan Yeend - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

Anthony Harden - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 2%

Liberty Dolence - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 2%

James Dixon - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - HART Theatre 21%

BIG FISH - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 18%

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE MOON - Oregon Children's Theatre 16%

THE STINKY CHEESEMAN - Northwest Children’s Theater 14%

PINOCCHIO - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

DEAR EDWINA - STAGES Youth Performing Arts Academy 7%

IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater 6%

MUSIC MAN - Stages 6%

PINOCCHIO AND THE MOST VALUABLE LESSON - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

