Broadway Rose Theatre to Present A PEANUTS MUSICAL in July

Broadway Rose Theatre Company will continue its 2022 Season of Live Musicals with You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, based on the comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schulz. Preview performance is Thursday, July 7, with opening night on Friday, July 8, and performances continuing through July 31.

Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Performances are held at The Broadway Rose New Stage located at 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard. Tickets are priced from $30 to $50 for adults (depending on date). Tickets in the upper section for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets visit www.broadwayrose.org, call 503.620.5262, or visit the box office at 12850 SW Grant Avenue, Tigard.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, swoon over crushes, and celebrate the joys of friendship. Based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, this award-winning musical has delighted audiences of all ages with its charm, wit, and heart; inspiring several national tours, television productions, and a Broadway revival.

"The songs and monologues are spot on with the simplest ideas and thoughts that run through a child's mind and are put beautifully to words and music," says director Dan Murphy. "Simple things like flying a kite, writing a book report, or striking out at bat capture exactly how you felt in the moment, which is why this show has such staying power. Everyone can identify in some way."

Book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner with additional dialogue by Michael Mayar and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The Broadway Rose production will be directed and choreographed by Dan Murphy with music direction from Darcy White. The creative team includes Sean O'Skea (Set Designer), Kristeen Willis (Lighting Designer), Janelle Sutton (Costume Designer), Kyra Sanford (Prop Designer), Brian Karl Moen (Sound Designer), and Jessica Junor (Production Stage Manager).

The cast comprises James Sharinghousen as Charlie Brown, Sarah Aldrich as Lucy, Kimo Camat as Snoopy, Michael Hammerstrom as Linus, Jason Hays as Schroeder, and Camille Trinka as Sally.

Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks in the theater. For more information visit www.broadwayrose.org/company-updates.

Broadway Rose's 2022 season is funded in part by the Regional Arts & Culture Council, the Oregon Arts Commission, and the City of Tigard. The Title Sponsor is Pearson Financial Group and Pavelcomm is the production sponsor.

BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY is Oregon's premier musical theatre company. Under the artistic direction of Sharon Maroney, Broadway Rose has been producing professional musical theatre in the Portland area since 1992, enriching the region's cultural life and increasing opportunities for Oregonians to participate in the arts. Broadway Rose is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to keeping live theatre affordable and making its productions accessible to all members of the community.