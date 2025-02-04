Broadway Rose Theatre to Present 2025 Fundraising Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Rose Theatre Company is inviting you to experience the nostalgia of high school prom while supporting the arts. Broadway Rose's Annual Gala Fundraiser will take place on March 15 and 16, and will feature two distinct experiences to choose from: an elegant evening affair or a fun-filled afternoon of gathering. Whether you're looking to relivethe magic of prom or create new memories, these events provide the perfect opportunity to indulge in a bit of glamour and support Broadway Rose's mission to create unparalleled musical theatre experiences that invigorate audiences and enrich our communities.

A Night to Remember:

Experience the excitement of prom all over again at this evening gala. Dress to impress and enjoy delectable hors d'oeuvres, silent auction, wine wall, and chances to sign up for exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities. The night will close with a paddle raise and a one-of-a-kind musical revue, titled We Go Together, full of Broadway hits, performed by Broadway Rose favorites Evan Aldrete, Erin Tamblyn, Malia Tippets, and Joel Walker.

Tickets for the evening event are $150.

A Timeless Afternoon:

Prom night never has to end, so Broadway Rose is throwing another without the late-night curfew! Enjoy an afternoon filled with sweet bites, bubbly, silent auction, wine wall, and an encore performance of We Go Together. This daylight soiree is guaranteed to highlight the fond memories of your past and celebrate the anticipation of the future. Tickets for the afternoon event are $80.

