Broadway Rose Presents A Broadway Spin On The Dickens Classic A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Broadway Rose is pleased to present the Broadway sensation, A Christmas Carol, the Musical. Performances begin on Wednesday, November 24 and continue through December 23. Performances are held at The Broadway Rose New Stage located at 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard. Tickets are priced from $30 to $46 for adults (depending on date). Tickets in the upper section for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets visit www.broadwayrose.org or call 503.620.5262.

Bitter miser Ebenezer Scrooge has nearly humbugged his way through another Christmas Eve when the specter of his former partner, Jacob Marley, appears to warn him that three spirits will visit in the night to lead him through Christmases past, present, and future. Through a sweeping score and whimsical storytelling, Scrooge seeks redemption for his selfish ways in time for a happy Christmas Day - lest he doom himself and others to a more chilling fate. Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies) and Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime, Once On This Island), breathe fantastic new life into Charles Dickens' time-honored tale, earning its place as Broadway's longest-running holiday show.

The Broadway Rose production will be directed by Dan Murphy and Annie Kaiser with music direction from Darcie White and choreography by Robert Head. The creative team includes Robert Vaughn (Set Designer), Blain Radford (Lighting Designer), Sydney Dufka (Costume Designer), James Sharinghousen (Prop Designer), Brian Karl Moen (Sound Designer), Jane Holmes (Wig Designer), and Jessica Junor (Production Stage Manager).

The cast comprises Paul Cosca as Scrooge and Francesco Germano as Tiny Tim, with Robert Head, Emily Sahler, William Shindler, Valentina Silva, Tom Slater, and Victoria Spelman playing all of the other characters.

Broadway Rose Theatre is taking precautions to keep its business healthy and patrons, artists, and staff protected. Per Oregon's indoor mask requirement, all guests and staff must wear a mask in the theater. In addition, Broadway Rose is requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance for anyone not vaccinated. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test along with photo identification will be checked at the door prior to entry. Artists have been vaccinated and actors are not required to wear masks while performing. Broadway Rose has also implemented a number of safety measures and practices including improved air handling and cleaning. For more information visit www.broadwayrose.org/company-updates.