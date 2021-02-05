Broadway Rose Opens Its 30th Anniversary Season With THE STORY OF MY LIFE

Broadway Rose Theatre Company has announced that it will mount the musical The Story of My Life, and make it available for streaming February 5 - 28. Rentals are $25 per household for a 48-hour rental and will go on sale January 6. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. For more information visit www.broadwayrose.org or call 503.620.5262.

With music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and book by Brian Hill, The Story of My Life weaves songs and stories together to explore the unseen ripples we make in each other's lives. The two-person intimate musical played on Broadway in 2009 and was nominated for four Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical.

Best-selling author Thomas finds himself at a loss for words when faced with the task of eulogizing his lifelong friend, Alvin, after his mysterious death. As Thomas struggles to compose his thoughts, he is drawn into the library of his mind by the embodied memory of his friend. Through music and song these two friends recount their humorous adventures, quibble about their past, and ultimately discover what is at the base of every strong friendship....love.

While the company is still not able to perform in person, Broadway Rose plans to safely rehearse the musical production, record it, and stream it online as it has with two previous productions. "I saw a reading of The Story of My Life at the National Alliance of Musical Theatre New Works Festival in 2007," says director Sharon Maroney. "I was enthralled with the simple yet emotional storytelling. The piece is full of heart and I hope that our streaming production will resonate with our audience."

The Broadway Rose production will be directed by Sharon Maroney Murphy with music direction from Jeffery Childs. The creative team includes Sean O'Skea (Set Designer), Phil McBeth (Lighting Designer), Allison Dawe (Costume Designer), Liz Carlson and Jeff Duncan (Prop Designers), Brian Karl Moen (Sound Designer), Mark Daniels (Videographer), and Jessica Junor (Production Stage Manager).

The cast comprises Alec Cameron Lugo as Thomas Weaver and Andrew Wade as Alvin Kelby.