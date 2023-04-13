Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Musical ANASTASIA Will Play The Orpheum Theatre In May!

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films.

Apr. 13, 2023 Â 
Broadway Musical ANASTASIA Will Play The Orpheum Theatre In May!

The American Theatre Guild will present the dazzling new Broadway musical, ANASTASIA. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES and takes the Orpheum Theatre stage May 5-7, 2023.

Tickets to ANASTASIA can be purchased at BroadwayOrpheum.com, PhoenixConventionCenter.com or by calling 1-602-262-7272. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

The cast includes Veronica Stern as Anya, Willem Butler as Dmitry, Christian McQueen as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Adriella Goncalves and Alexandrya Salazar as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Thalia Atallah, Zachary Bigelow, Danny Martin, Louis Brogna, Lauren Teyke, Amin Fuson, Rebecca Hartman, Kaitlyn Jackson, Brooklyn Libao, Alec Lloyd, Zoie Lee, Billy McGavin, Dominic Pagliaro, Luke Rands, Lathan A. Roberts, Amy Smith, and Sarah Statler.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright the late Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony Award -winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Original Choreographer), Bill Burns (Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Glenn Alexander II (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres, CSA.

ANASTASIA began performances on Broadway in March 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre with critics exclaiming "Ahrens and Flaherty have chosen the right moments to musicalize, and their score here sounds complete and full - one of the season's strongest! (NBC)" and "Smartly adapted by Terrence McNally, Anastasia is a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical-theater fans (Time Out)".

The show played to sold out audiences on Broadway for more than 3 years before expanding its global "Fanastasia" community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets. Additionally, the show has garnered more than 15 major international awards, including Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and Best New Musical in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award-nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as "In My Dreams," "Still" and "My Petersburg."

Please Note: BroadwayOrpheum.com, PhoenixConventionCenter.com and the Orpheum Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.




RED VELVET, WHOS HOLIDAY! & More Set for Bag&Baggage Productions 2023/24 Season Photo
RED VELVET, WHO'S HOLIDAY! & More Set for Bag&Baggage Productions 2023/24 Season
Â Bag&Baggage Productions has announced their 2023-2024 season, the first under new Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb.
Lakewood Theatre Company Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! This Month Photo
Lakewood Theatre Company Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! This Month
Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, hugely-popular musical farce,Â Something Rotten!Â Two brothers set out to write the world's first musical in this hilarious mash-up of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway.
Chasten Buttigieg Announced For Special Guest At Bridgetown Conservatorys Annual Gala: FOL Photo
Chasten Buttigieg Announced For Special Guest At Bridgetown Conservatory's Annual Gala: FOLLOW YOUR DREAM
Educator, bestselling author and LGBTQ rights advocate Chasten Buttigieg is the special guest at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre's annual Gala, with the theme 'Follow Your Dream!'
Previews: GREAT WIDE OPEN at Portland Playhouse Photo
Previews: GREAT WIDE OPEN at Portland Playhouse
Do you remember what it was like to be 17? Excited, angsty, passionate, confused, and hopeful all at once. And maybe you fell in love for the first time with someone who was oh-so-wrong but also perhaps oh-so-right. If any of that sounds familiar, and especially if you happened to be a teenager in the 90s, Jessica Wallenfelsâ€™ GREAT WIDE OPEN should be on your radar.

More Hot Stories For You


Lakewood Theatre Company Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! This MonthLakewood Theatre Company Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! This Month
April 13, 2023

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, hugely-popular musical farce,Â Something Rotten!Â Two brothers set out to write the world's first musical in this hilarious mash-up of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway.
Chasten Buttigieg Announced For Special Guest At Bridgetown Conservatory's Annual Gala: FOLLOW YOUR DREAMChasten Buttigieg Announced For Special Guest At Bridgetown Conservatory's Annual Gala: FOLLOW YOUR DREAM
April 12, 2023

Educator, bestselling author and LGBTQ rights advocate Chasten Buttigieg is the special guest at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre's annual Gala, with the theme 'Follow Your Dream!'
Oregon Children's Theatre Appoints Jenn Hartmann Luck As Producing Artistic DirectorOregon Children's Theatre Appoints Jenn Hartmann Luck As Producing Artistic Director
April 6, 2023

Oregon Children's Theatre (OCT), Oregon's largest non-profitÂ  professional theater for young audiences, announces the appointment of Jenn Hartmann Luck as its new Producing Artistic Director.
Anthony Jeselnik Announces New Tour BONES AND ALL Comes To The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, November 30Anthony Jeselnik Announces New Tour BONES AND ALL Comes To The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, November 30
April 3, 2023

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik has announced his new 2023 stand-up tour, Bones and All, is coming to Portland, Oregon at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on November 30, 2023. His Fall tour will include over 30 different cities across the U.S. with new material.
New Musical AUDITION FROM HELL to Open at Broadway Rose Theatre in AprilNew Musical AUDITION FROM HELL to Open at Broadway Rose Theatre in April
March 30, 2023

Broadway Rose Theatre Company will present a nail-biting new musical written by Sharon Maroney, Audition From Hell, offering a glimpse into the world of show business.
share