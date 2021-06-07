Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre Returns to In-Person Theatre with JUST SO: THE MUSICAL and More

The black box theatre space at Bridgetown Conservatory will once again ring with the sounds of teen performers rehearsing a musical production - live and in-person! Just So, a musical by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles written in 1984 based on the "Just So Stories" by Rudyard Kipling. Stiles and Drewe are the creative forces behind the well-known Honk! and Broadway's Mary Poppins.

Just So was originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh at the Watermill Theatre and in 1990, also by Mackintosh, at the Tricycle Theatre in London. From July 26th to August 6th, a cast of young performers (age 12 to 20) will be cast and rehearse the musical for one performance on August 6th. All performers, creative team, staff and crew will be fully vaccinated to participate, allowing the performers to work without social distancing and masks.

"Just So was the perfect choice for Bridgetown Conservatory's re-entry to in-person musical theatre," said Rick Lewis, Artistic Director and Founder of Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre. "The show is simply beautiful. It's music just feels the way you want a Broadway score to feel, and the stories are ageless and timeless. We're not asking young performers to portray characters beyond their own years with this show. This cast of characters is not defined by age. It's the perfect show to create excitement for the performer and the audience"

The musical will be directed by Kevin Paul Clark (Beauty & the Beast, National Tour), choreographed by Laura Hiszczynskyj (Sesame Street Live: 1-2-3 Imagine, National Tour) and music directed by Rick Lewis (The Taffetas, Off-Broadway).

Prior to Just So, Bridgetown Conservatory will co-partner on a world premier Concert performance of Rosetta Project by Jenn Grinels. Upcoming in-person productions at Bridgetown will be: All Together Now, MTI's Global Theatre Event (November) and Bartram and Hill's The Theory of Relativity (December) which was postponed from March 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more at www.bridgetownconservatory.org.