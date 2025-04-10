Beatles Vs. Stones Tribute Show Returns To Newmark

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The critically-acclaimed Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown production will be returning its highly-anticipated Summer Tour 2025 to the Newmark Theatre on Friday, August 1 at 7:30 pm.

This unforgettable show takes the audience on a musical trip to the heart of the British Invasion, to witness the greatest concert that never was – The Beatles and The Rolling Stones live together on stage. The Portland show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

For the past decade with more than 2200 performances across the country and abroad, this unforgettable production has been delighting audiences with their talent, warmth, humor and passion for the music of The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. A critic for the Los Angeles Times called it “the most unique tribute show in decades.”

The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Jumping Jack Flash and rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance.

Hailed as the most exciting Rolling Stones tribute band, Jumping Jack Flash has been receiving delighted acclaim from audiences all over the country. Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it’s their attention to detail and nuance that makes the Jumping Jack Flash performance a truly awe-inspiring part of the show.

Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, Abbey Road re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that the Beatles themselves never performed live. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom heard in concert. Abbey Road has amassed a strong national touring history and has honed their show to become one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatle tribute acts in the world.

“If the British Invasion had a house band in the 60s and beyond, hopefully we’d be that band,” said Chris Paul Overall, who plays “Paul McCartney” in the show.

“There’s always a special feeling for these shows— people dress up in 60’s costumes, wear Beatles and Rolling Stones clothing, and enjoy one another’s company during the concerts,” said Joey Infante who plays “Mick” in the show.

The Beatles vs. Stones show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world’s greatest tribute concert.



Calendar: Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown returns to the Newmark Theatre on Friday, August 1 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $54.90-84.65 and may be purchased online at www.portland5.com, by phone at 800-273-1530 or at the Portland’5 Box Office located at 1111 SW Broadway Ave. Portland, OR 97205. The Box Office is open Monday – Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. The Newmark Theatre is located in Antoinette Hatfield Hall 1111 SW Broadway Ave. Portland, Oregon 97205. The show is appropriate for all ages.

