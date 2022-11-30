Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bag&Baggage Productions Names Nik Whitcomb New Artistic Director

Bag&Baggage Productions Names Nik Whitcomb New Artistic Director

Nik Whitcomb is a lifelong theatre artist who has worked in various capacities with nonprofit arts institutions across the nation.

Nov. 30, 2022  

For the past seventeen years, Bag&Baggage Productions has been a staple of the Hillsboro community. They began with their namesake; a group of traveling actors with their costumes and props stuffed in bags, and a truck packed full with baggage. Since then, they've shifted from a traveling company to making a home at The Venetian Theatre in Hillsboro, to developing their own permanent venue with The Vault Theatre in 2016. They've grown from a handful of artists, to a company that works with hundreds of actors, designers, writers, and directors - all the while making high-quality professional theatre accessible to the Hillsboro area.

Bag&Baggage now begins a new exciting chapter, ushered in by the appointment of their new Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb.

Nik Whitcomb is a lifelong theatre artist who has worked in various capacities with nonprofit arts institutions across the nation such as Guthrie Theater, Hennepin Theatre Trust, Goodman Theatre, Northlight Theatre, and Omaha Performing Arts among others. Nik has also worked on Broadway with producers, general managers, and other industry leaders as Program Director of the Black Theatre Coalition, and in 2020 he was named a "Theatre Worker You Should Know" by American Theatre Magazine.

"Bag&Baggage has been on my radar for about eight years now" says Whitcomb. "I have been a longtime fan of the work from afar. When the opportunity to join the team arose, what excited me was the type of work we would have the ability to create. B&B is rooted in a long legacy of classic storytelling and I am excited to put my spin on this tradition.

I also think that B&B is at an exciting place for expansion. The staff is dynamic and eager to grow. The board is fresh and open to new ideas. There is fertile ground here and my goal is to cultivate it properly so that we can all grow together in a meaningful way."

During Nik's hiring process, the Bag&Baggage board and leadership committee found support in the recommendations of past B&B leaders. When it comes to Nik, Bag&Baggage's old-guard could not be more effusive in their approval.

"I have had the chance to get to know Nik over the past few weeks, and he really is the perfect fit for B&B" says Bag&Baggage founder Scott Palmer. "Nik was raised in a suburban area and truly understands and respects the people who call rural and suburban areas home. He and I share a belief that folks who live in the 'burbs and in rural areas deserve access to life changing theatre just as much as people who live in the big city. Yes, he is an extremely talented director who understands and values B&B's unique approach to theatre work, but more than that he is an artist who wants to call Hillsboro home."

Beth Lewis, B&B Managing Director from 2015-2022 adds "I'm really excited that Nik will be the new Artistic Director of Bag&Baggage. Not only is Nik the right fit for B&B, but I'm really looking forward to the partnership that's already developing between him and current Managing Director TS McCormick. I know first hand how important the relationship between two co-leaders is to an organization, and I'm truly excited to see how (Managing Director) TS and Nik are already working together as a team in service to the B&B community."

Bag&Baggage is hosting a meet & greet event with Nik Whitcomb on December 16th, after the performance of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. B&B will also host their annual gala at their old home The Venetian Theatre, where community members will be invited to celebrate the next phase of the company and formally welcome Nik to the Hillsboro community!

If you'd like to reach out to Nik directly and welcome him to the community you can contact him by his email - nik@bagnbaggage.org.

The entire Bag&Baggage team is ecstatic to be welcoming Nik to Hillsboro, to The Vault, and to the Bag&Baggage family.



STOMP Comes To The King Center December 11 For Two Performances Photo
STOMP Comes To The King Center December 11 For Two Performances
The American Theatre Guild presents the Melbourne engagement of the international percussion sensation, STOMP. Originally scheduled for November 9–10, this BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER production was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions and is now scheduled to take the stage on December 11, 2022.
DISNEYS THE LION KING Single Tickets On-Sale This Friday At Stranahan Theater Photo
DISNEY'S THE LION KING Single Tickets On-Sale This Friday At Stranahan Theater
Tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m.
Single Tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Buddy Holly Hall On Sale Friday Photo
Single Tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Buddy Holly Hall On Sale Friday
The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the Lubbock premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take the stage for eight performances April 4–9, 2023.
Student Blog: How to Succeed in College Without Really Trying Photo
Student Blog: How to Succeed in College Without Really Trying
Surviving college means finding the tools to help stay afloat as the waves of responsibility wash ashore, which is just a dramatic way of saying you must find and accept the help you need. Every person has different needs. I found that the best way to manage college life is to follow the three Rs: rest, relax, and recharge.

More Hot Stories For You


STOMP Comes To The King Center December 11 For Two PerformancesSTOMP Comes To The King Center December 11 For Two Performances
November 28, 2022

The American Theatre Guild presents the Melbourne engagement of the international percussion sensation, STOMP. Originally scheduled for November 9–10, this BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER production was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions and is now scheduled to take the stage on December 11, 2022.
DISNEY'S THE LION KING Single Tickets On-Sale This Friday At Stranahan TheaterDISNEY'S THE LION KING Single Tickets On-Sale This Friday At Stranahan Theater
November 28, 2022

Tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m.
Single Tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Buddy Holly Hall On Sale FridaySingle Tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Buddy Holly Hall On Sale Friday
November 28, 2022

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the Lubbock premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take the stage for eight performances April 4–9, 2023.
Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At Portland Center StagePhotos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At Portland Center Stage
November 22, 2022

See photos of George Bailey, Clarence, and the Bedford Falls community coming to life at Portland Center Stage this holiday season, in a fresh, inventive reimagining of the beloved holiday story. It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will begin preview performances on November 19, open on November 25, and run through December 24 on the U.S. Bank Main Stage. Tickets are on sale now.
Play On Shakespeare and The Magic Theatre Announce Multi-Year ResidencyPlay On Shakespeare and The Magic Theatre Announce Multi-Year Residency
November 22, 2022

Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare in performance through translation and adaptation, has announced a multi-year residency with The Magic Theatre.
share